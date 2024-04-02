Home > Photos > Prince William PHOTOS 7 Things to Know About Prince William and Kate Middleton's Friend Rose Hanbury Source: MEGA

Rose Hanbury Has a Prestigious Educational Background



Rose Hanbury, whose full name is Sarah Rose Cholmondeley, became a student at The Open University in England after attending the Stowe School. She never disclosed her degree, though she previously worked as a model and political staffer. She also worked as a researcher for Michael Gove.

She Worked as an Interior Designer



In addition to working with charities through the years, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley also served as an interior designer. She collaborated with Martina Mondadori on a project with Caban, an interior design company.

Rose Hanbury Is Married



In 2009, she married David Cholmondeley, 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley, at a private ceremony at Chelsea Town Hall in London. They are parents to three children: twins Alexander Hugh George Cholmondeley, Earl of Rocksavage and Lord Oliver Timothy George Cholmondeley; and daughter Lady Iris Marina Aline Cholmondeley.

Is Rose Hanbury a Royal?



Rose's brood has a long history and connection with the royal family. During Queen Elizabeth II's marriage to Prince Philip, her grandmother, Lady Elizabeth Lambart, served as one of the 1947 ceremony's bridesmaids.

She Is Close to Prince William and Kate Middleton



According to reports, Rose and David became friendly with Prince William and Kate Middleton when they moved to their area in 2009. They also grew closer that they were often pictured in the same event, including when the Prince and Princess of Wales wed in 2011. Rose was also pictured sitting next to Prince Harry during a 2017 state banquet at Buckingham Palace.

The Affair Rumors Started in 2019



The buzz started in 2019 when In Touch published a report about Prince William's alleged mistress. Kate allegedly confronted her husband about it, but he assured her "there was nothing to it." Daily Mail royal reporter Richard Kay dismissed the claims and branded it as fake news. "Both sides have considered legal action, but because none of the reports have been able to offer any evidence about what the so-called dispute is about, they have chosen to ignore it....These hurtful rumors of a fallout are simply false," he said.

Rose Hanbury Finally Responded to the Prince William Affair Rumors



Since Rose and Prince William's alleged affair resurfaced amid Kate's absence before her cancer revelation, people began to talk more and more about the pair's friend. Stephen Colbert also mentioned it on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, fueling the buzz even more. "I think we all know who the alleged other woman is, say it with me, The Marchioness of Cholmondeley," Stephen said amid the "Where Is Kate?" phenomenon. "Now there have been rumors of an affair between William and [Hanbury] since 2019. According to tabloids, back then, when Kate supposedly confronted him about it, he 'laughed it off, saying there was nothing to it.' Aha, always a good response when your wife accuses you of cheating." Lawyers for the Marchioness of Cholmondeley issued a statement to shut down the claims, saying, "The rumors are completely false." They have since sent a legal notice to talk show host and his show after the blunder. "The rumor appears to have entered into the mainstream media recently as a result of another joke made about it on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. We have written on our client's behalf to CBS and various other reputable media organizations to confirm that the allegation is false," a statement read.