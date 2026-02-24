Roseanne Barr Looks Unrecognizable While Dancing on Coffee Table Ahead of Podcast Return: Watch the Cheeky Video
Feb. 24 2026, Published 3:52 p.m. ET
Roseanne Barr had fans doing a double-take after she shared a playful new video that showed her literally dancing on furniture.
The 73-year-old sitcom icon posted a clip of herself standing on top of a coffee table in polka-dot socks, enthusiastically moving to "Fight the Power, Part 1" by The Isley Brothers.
Iconic Video
The carefree moment appeared to take place inside a family home, with children — likely her grandchildren — heard playing in the background.
Barr looked noticeably different in the footage, sporting short, gray-colored hair instead of the bright blonde wigs she often wears.
She paired the casual hairstyle with a bold choker necklace, dangling earrings, a black long-sleeved top and black velvet overalls.
'Killer Moves'
The comedian used the high-energy video to promote her podcast's return, captioning the post: "How it feels to be right all the time. #roseannebarrpodcast coming back this Friday!"
Supporters quickly flooded the comments with praise.
"You are timeless, Roseanne," one fan wrote, while another gushed, "I love you so much, Roseanne, thank you for this."
"A female of many talents, Go Rosanne," someone else added.
Others related to her spontaneous dance moment, with one follower commenting, "Good to know I'm not the only one that dances around just because I feel like it."
Several fans also complimented her appearance.
"You look amazing! The hair, the overalls and that necklace is gorgeous!" one person shared.
Another chimed in, writing, "Killer moves and looking amazing! Love the Darker eyeliner and the whole [ensemble]!"
- Roseanne Barr Slams ABC for Letting Jimmy Kimmel Return to His Late-Night Show: 'I Got My Whole Life Ruined!'
- Adam Sandler Reveals Roseanne Barr Almost Sang 'The Chanukah Song' on 'SNL,' Says He's 'Proud' to Still Perform the Tune Decades Later
- Amy Schumer Jokes She’s Got 40 Pounds to Lose as She Poses in Skimpy New Snap
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The Podcast Is Back!
Barr officially returned to the mic on Friday, February 20, marking her first new episode since late November 2025.
"After a long hiatus, Roseanne Barr is back behind the mic — and this time, she's bringing receipts," a description for the episode read.
The synopsis continued: "Joined only by her son, Jake, Roseanne dives headfirst into the headlines, the cultural chaos, and the predictions everyone mocked… until they came true. It's raw. It's funny. It's defiant. And it's classic Roseanne — unfiltered, unapologetic, and sharper than ever."
'Worst Thing' Roseanne Barr Did to Tom Arnold
Her cheeky dance post comes after ex-husband Tom Arnold made headlines of his own while promoting his My Crazy X-Wife comedy tour.
Reflecting on their 1990 to 1994 marriage, Arnold addressed fans who assume Barr was the inspiration behind the tour's title.
"People say, 'My Crazy X-Wife, oh I know which one that is. It's Roseanne,'" he said. "And I'm like, 'She's not even close to my craziest ex-wife because we didn't have kids together.'"
He also claimed the "worst thing" Barr ever did to him was publicly joke about his manhood during a past appearance on Saturday Night Live.
"The worst thing she did was go on Saturday Night Live and say I have a three-inch p----, which is confidential information. You take that to the grave," Arnold alleged.
Still, he ended the story with a punchline: "Even a 747 looks small when it flies over the Grand Canyon."