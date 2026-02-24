Roseanne Barr Looks Unrecognizable While Dancing on Coffee Table Ahead of Podcast Return: Watch the Cheeky Video

Article continues below advertisement

Roseanne Barr had fans doing a double-take after she shared a playful new video that showed her literally dancing on furniture. The 73-year-old sitcom icon posted a clip of herself standing on top of a coffee table in polka-dot socks, enthusiastically moving to "Fight the Power, Part 1" by The Isley Brothers.

Article continues below advertisement

Iconic Video

Source: @officialroseannebarr/Instagram Roseanne Barr showed off her moves while dancing on top of a coffee table.

The carefree moment appeared to take place inside a family home, with children — likely her grandchildren — heard playing in the background. Barr looked noticeably different in the footage, sporting short, gray-colored hair instead of the bright blonde wigs she often wears. She paired the casual hairstyle with a bold choker necklace, dangling earrings, a black long-sleeved top and black velvet overalls.

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram Source: @officialroseannebarr/Instagram The comedian rocked short, gray hair instead of her usual bright blonde look.

Article continues below advertisement

'Killer Moves'

Source: @officialroseannebarr/Instagram Barr paired velvet overalls with a sparkling choker and bold eyeliner.

The comedian used the high-energy video to promote her podcast's return, captioning the post: "How it feels to be right all the time. #roseannebarrpodcast coming back this Friday!" Supporters quickly flooded the comments with praise. "You are timeless, Roseanne," one fan wrote, while another gushed, "I love you so much, Roseanne, thank you for this." "A female of many talents, Go Rosanne," someone else added. Others related to her spontaneous dance moment, with one follower commenting, "Good to know I'm not the only one that dances around just because I feel like it." Several fans also complimented her appearance. "You look amazing! The hair, the overalls and that necklace is gorgeous!" one person shared. Another chimed in, writing, "Killer moves and looking amazing! Love the Darker eyeliner and the whole [ensemble]!"

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Podcast Is Back!

Source: @officialroseannebarr/Instagram Fans called the sitcom legend 'timeless' in the comments section.

Barr officially returned to the mic on Friday, February 20, marking her first new episode since late November 2025. "After a long hiatus, Roseanne Barr is back behind the mic — and this time, she's bringing receipts," a description for the episode read. The synopsis continued: "Joined only by her son, Jake, Roseanne dives headfirst into the headlines, the cultural chaos, and the predictions everyone mocked… until they came true. It's raw. It's funny. It's defiant. And it's classic Roseanne — unfiltered, unapologetic, and sharper than ever."

'Worst Thing' Roseanne Barr Did to Tom Arnold

Source: mega The dance video teased the return of 'The Roseanne Barr Podcast.'