OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
NEWS

Roseanne Barr Looks Unrecognizable While Dancing on Coffee Table Ahead of Podcast Return: Watch the Cheeky Video

split image of Roseanne Barr and Roseanne Barr
Source: mega; @officialroseannebarr/Instagram

Roseanne Barr looked nearly unrecognizable in a playful new video ahead of her podcast comeback.

Feb. 24 2026, Published 3:52 p.m. ET

Roseanne Barr had fans doing a double-take after she shared a playful new video that showed her literally dancing on furniture.

The 73-year-old sitcom icon posted a clip of herself standing on top of a coffee table in polka-dot socks, enthusiastically moving to "Fight the Power, Part 1" by The Isley Brothers.

Iconic Video

image of Roseanne Barr showed off her moves while dancing on top of a coffee table.
Source: @officialroseannebarr/Instagram

The carefree moment appeared to take place inside a family home, with children — likely her grandchildren — heard playing in the background.

Barr looked noticeably different in the footage, sporting short, gray-colored hair instead of the bright blonde wigs she often wears.

She paired the casual hairstyle with a bold choker necklace, dangling earrings, a black long-sleeved top and black velvet overalls.

Source: @officialroseannebarr/Instagram

'Killer Moves'

image of Barr paired velvet overalls with a sparkling choker and bold eyeliner.
Source: @officialroseannebarr/Instagram

The comedian used the high-energy video to promote her podcast's return, captioning the post: "How it feels to be right all the time. #roseannebarrpodcast coming back this Friday!"

Supporters quickly flooded the comments with praise.

"You are timeless, Roseanne," one fan wrote, while another gushed, "I love you so much, Roseanne, thank you for this."

"A female of many talents, Go Rosanne," someone else added.

Others related to her spontaneous dance moment, with one follower commenting, "Good to know I'm not the only one that dances around just because I feel like it."

Several fans also complimented her appearance.

"You look amazing! The hair, the overalls and that necklace is gorgeous!" one person shared.

Another chimed in, writing, "Killer moves and looking amazing! Love the Darker eyeliner and the whole [ensemble]!"

The Podcast Is Back!

image of Fans called the sitcom legend 'timeless' in the comments section.
Source: @officialroseannebarr/Instagram

Barr officially returned to the mic on Friday, February 20, marking her first new episode since late November 2025.

"After a long hiatus, Roseanne Barr is back behind the mic — and this time, she's bringing receipts," a description for the episode read.

The synopsis continued: "Joined only by her son, Jake, Roseanne dives headfirst into the headlines, the cultural chaos, and the predictions everyone mocked… until they came true. It's raw. It's funny. It's defiant. And it's classic Roseanne — unfiltered, unapologetic, and sharper than ever."

'Worst Thing' Roseanne Barr Did to Tom Arnold

image of The dance video teased the return of 'The Roseanne Barr Podcast.'
Source: mega

Her cheeky dance post comes after ex-husband Tom Arnold made headlines of his own while promoting his My Crazy X-Wife comedy tour.

Reflecting on their 1990 to 1994 marriage, Arnold addressed fans who assume Barr was the inspiration behind the tour's title.

"People say, 'My Crazy X-Wife, oh I know which one that is. It's Roseanne,'" he said. "And I'm like, 'She's not even close to my craziest ex-wife because we didn't have kids together.'"

He also claimed the "worst thing" Barr ever did to him was publicly joke about his manhood during a past appearance on Saturday Night Live.

"The worst thing she did was go on Saturday Night Live and say I have a three-inch p----, which is confidential information. You take that to the grave," Arnold alleged.

Still, he ended the story with a punchline: "Even a 747 looks small when it flies over the Grand Canyon."

