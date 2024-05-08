OK Magazine
7 of Roseanne Barr's Wackiest Comments Over the Years

Source: MEGA
May 8 2024, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Roseanne Barr Shared What She Wanted People to Call Her

Source: MEGA

Roseanne Barr marked her first TV appearance on The Tonight Show in 1985.

"I never do anything fun, because I'm a housewife. I hate that word 'housewife.' I prefer to be called 'domestic goddess,'" she said, making the audience laugh hard.

Roseanne Barr Shared How to Get the Perfect Guy

Source: MEGA

On Season 1 of Roseanne, the 71-year-old stand-up comedian immediately left a hilarious quote about a "perfect guy."

"A guy is a lump like a doughnut," she started her tirade. "So, first you gotta get rid of all the stuff his mom did to him. And then you gotta get rid of all that macho c--- that they pick up from beer commercials. And then there's my personal favorite, the male ego."

She Wanted Women to Run the World

Source: MEGA

Barr wrote in a 2010 blog post how much she wanted to run the world amid her attempts to push the legalization of marijuana.

"I'm tired of watching as men destroy all the world. Everything used to be beautiful when women were in charge, and now I, working as the physical manifestation of the goddess Isis and the reincarnation of Cleopatra, have decided to save the world," she quipped.

Months later, she spoke with Jay Leno on The Tonight Show after declaring her candidacy for president.

"I definitely want to be in the debates and if I'm not accepted in the debates then I'm just going to photoshop myself in anyway," she added. "All you have to do I figure to be president is show up and give a speech. And I'm really good at speeches."

Roseanne Barr Admitted to Being Rude

Source: MEGA
Barr disclosed her attitude got her into comedy.

"I was so rude to the customers and they always laughed," she said, per Chicago Tribune, adding her boss "loved it because people used to come in there just to see me. I got to go around insulting people. It was really fantastic."

She Shared the Greatest Job of a Housewife

Source: MEGA

Barr also made people laugh when she spoke about taking care of her family.

"As a housewife, I feel that if the kids are still alive when my husband gets home from work, then hey, I've done my job," she said.

The producer has been married three times: first was with Bill Pentland before moving on with Tom Arnold and Ben Thomas.

Roseanne Barr Was the Leader of the Green Tea Party

Source: MEGA

Barr delivered shocking statements in 2010 when she delivered her first speech before running for president. Instead of joining parties, she created her own group called the Green Tea Party.

"Let's take back the real estate between our ears and get green like a son of a b----," she declared.

Donald Trump Is Funny

Source: MEGA

In 2023, Barr met Donald Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. and told him how funny the former president was.

"He is so hilarious, and I think that is part of why they hate him. They hate humor," she shared. "They don't have any sense of humor about themselves — right there that is what a fascist is. Someone in power who has no ability to laugh at themselves, has no self-reflection; they look in the mirror and there is nothing there."

The author continued, "If you can't laugh at yourself, you don't have a soul. Your dad laughs at himself and everyone else and he makes everyone laugh. He has the heart of the comedian, which is why we all love him because he's so funny!"

