7 of Roseanne Barr's Wackiest Comments Over the Years

Barr wrote in a 2010 blog post how much she wanted to run the world amid her attempts to push the legalization of marijuana.

"I'm tired of watching as men destroy all the world. Everything used to be beautiful when women were in charge, and now I, working as the physical manifestation of the goddess Isis and the reincarnation of Cleopatra, have decided to save the world," she quipped.

Months later, she spoke with Jay Leno on The Tonight Show after declaring her candidacy for president.

"I definitely want to be in the debates and if I'm not accepted in the debates then I'm just going to photoshop myself in anyway," she added. "All you have to do I figure to be president is show up and give a speech. And I'm really good at speeches."