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Rosie DiMare Reveals What Shocked Her the Most About 'RHORI' Season 1: 'I Still Don't Fully Understand'

Photo of Rosie DiMare.
Source: MEGA

Rosie DiMare spoke about her feud with Kelsey Swanson.

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Aug. 3 2026, Published 10:26 a.m. ET

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Rosie DiMare is staying grounded amid the massive success of The Real Housewives of Rhode Island.

While the world has become obsessed with the ladies of the Ocean State, the former television anchor is making sure she's putting her mental and physical health first.

DiMare speaks exclusively with OK! about the most shocking part of filming Season 1 of the hit Bravo show, why the newest franchise is unlike any other, her hopes for Season 2, how she's taking care of herself while adjusting to the spotlight and her partnership with the plant-based protein brand ALOHA.

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The Biggest Shock of 'RHORI' Season 1

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Photo of Rosie DiMare and the cast of 'RHORI.'
Source: Bravo/NBC

Rosie DiMare says she was shocked by her feud with Kelsey Swanson during Season 1 of 'RHORI.'

During the series' first installment, the media personality and Kelsey Swanson didn't get off on the right foot, which surprised DiMare.

"Kelsey and I are good now, but I was very surprised by how that unfolded last year," DiMare reflects on their feud, which included jabs over the square footage of her home and questions about the former beauty queen's ex-boyfriend.

"I was very surprised by the majority of the things that came out of her mouth," she continues. "I was very surprised by how upset she got from people asking, or me asking basic questions about her relationship. She was saying she was very open about it. So why was that weird to ask a question if this is your life? I still don't really fully understand that, but I'm glad that we're in a better place."

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What Makes 'RHORI' Unlike Any Other Franchise

Photo of Rosie DiMare and the cast of 'RHORI.'
Source: Bravo/NBC

Rosie DiMare believes all of the 'RHORI' women have a 'tough' side because they're from New England.

The latest edition to the franchise is the first New England City, which DiMare believes sets the show apart from any other.

"I don't even know what we were portrayed as before," she explains. "I feel like when people from outside of New England think of it, they think of really preppy, blonde, collared shirts, uppity, kind of like stuck-up or snobby. There are people in New England like that. We all know them, but I think for the most part, we're actually all just... I'm not even going to say down to earth, because I don't think all of us are, but we're authentic in whatever way we are. What you see is what you get. We don't really care if you don't get it or don't like it. We all have that tough side, especially Rhode Island, I would say."

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Hopes for Season 2

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Photo of Rosie DiMare and Alicia Carmody.
Source: Bravo/NBC

Rosie DiMare reveals she's on good terms with Ashley Iaconetti, Alicia Carmody and Rulla Nehme Pontarelli ahead of Season 2.

Fans are chomping at the bit for Season 2 of RHORI — but DiMare is keeping any details under wraps.

"My hope is definitely to continue to grow my friendships with Ashley [Iaconetti], Alicia [Carmody] and Rulla [Nehme Pontarelli]," she notes.

"I absolutely love them," the television star raves. "Alicia and I voice memo every morning from bed. We have full-blown podcasts to each other every morning. I talk to Ashley a couple of times a week. I usually go over to her house once a week and hang out with her and the kids. Rulla and I are becoming better friends. We're on the phone a lot now. We're kind of in different phases of life, but it's always nice to know that she has my back. She's actually stepped up for me in certain ways that other people haven't. I'm excited to become better friends with them and to keep hanging out."

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Taking Care of Herself Amid the Success of 'RHORI'

Photo of Rosie DiMare.
Source: Bravo/NBC

Rosie DiMare cannot believe that Michelle Obama and Khloé Kardashian watch 'RHORI.'

Amid the chaos that comes with life in the public eye, DiMare is making her mental health a top priority.

"I will say, it's crazy that my queen Michelle Obama watches," DiMare gushes about the show's celebrity fans. "That was the wildest thing. When I heard Michelle Obama, I was like, 'She knows who I am?' Khloé Kardashian, that was a crazy one too."

"But I've put some things in place. I have a therapist. I've had a therapist since I was 12 years old. I do that once a week," she says. "I'm on a GLP-1 now, which is helping with a lot of my PCOS [polycystic ovary syndrome] symptoms. I don't like working out. It's not my thing, but I like to get on my shake plate. I like to get on my moon boots. I will do any fun thing. I used to be really into working out. I just don't have the time. I don't really care. I should probably start doing that more. Maybe that'll be like a new goal."

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Partnership With ALOHA

Photo of Rosie DiMare.
Source: Bravo/NBC

Rosie DiMare is partnering with plant-based protein brand ALOHA.

In the midst of her busy schedule, DiMare is partnering with plant-based protein brand ALOHA.

"I went on a GLP-1. I was doing it for some PCOS reasons, but I realized that I need more protein. I wasn't eating at all because I wasn't hungry. When I was hungry, I wanted food that wasn't healthy for me. So ALOHA is great because it tastes delicious, but it also has many grams of protein, and it's not super calorie-dense. When I don't really want something to eat, or I'm feeling nauseous, or I'm like, 'Ugh, I can't eat any more food, but I need to get my protein in,' I grab a bar. They're always in my purse. They're always in my car. I actually put them in the fridge too."

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