NEWS Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Sizzles in Corseted Gown for Her First Runway Show in 10 Years, Fiancé Jason Statham Reacts Source: mega Rosie Huntington-Whiteley made her highly anticipated runway return.

Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is ruling the runways once again at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. After taking a hiatus, the star turned heads while walking the Jean Paul Gaultier by Ludovic de Saint Sernin Haute Couture 2025 fashion show on Thursday, January 30, marking her first show since 2015.

Source: @rosiehw/instagram Rosie Huntington-Whiteley recently walked her first runway show in 10 years.

For the event, the blonde beauty, 37, wore a unique off-the-shoulder black gown that featured intricately placed fabric over a corseted bodice and a sheer full-length skirt. To amp up the vampy look, she donned laced-up heels, a face net and had her hair slicked back except for a few strands that looked gelled to her face.

"Return to the runway for Le Naufrage. Congratulations @ludovicdesaintsernin on a stunning show — an honour to be part of your vision! Thank you for having me. ✨," the mom-of-two captioned a video of her appearance at the show. Designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin replied in the comments section, "I love you! Thank you so much for trusting me with your runway return! What a f------ way to come back! You looked absolutely breathtaking! Bravo bravo bravo ❤️❤️❤️."

Source: mega The model's fiancé, Jason Statham, reacted to her runway walk by leaving three fire emojis in the comments section.

The star's friends raved over her walk, with Elsa Hosk penning, "The most bada--❤️." "Shut it down 🔥," wrote Joan Smalls, while Huntington-Whiteley's fiancé, Jason Statham, commented, "🔥🔥🔥." The couple began dating in 2009, with the actor, 57, popping the question in 2016 — however, they've yet to tie the knot.

When asked about wedding plans in 2017, she shared, "I think the time will come." "We've been so focused on our work and Jack came along, we definitely talk about it. We're looking forward to that time," Huntington-Whiteley continued, referring to their now 7-year-old son. "It's also not a huge priority for us. We're so happy." In 2022, the duo welcomed daughter Isabella, who turns 3 in February.

Source: @rosiehw/instagram The couple became engaged in 2016 but have yet to marry.

Though some people have raised eyebrows at their 20-year age gap, the model insisted it's never bothered them. "His knowledge and strength are really inspiring and attractive, and that can come with a man who's had a bit of time," she spilled in a 2013 interview with Glamour. "We have a connection that has nothing to do with age. Work comes and goes, but if you have someone at home who thinks you're the greatest person in the world, that keeps you going."