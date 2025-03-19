or
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Hottest Moments: See Photos

Source: @rosiehw/Instagram

Before making her long-awaited return to the runway after a decade, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has constantly posted sultry photos online.

March 19 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shimmered in a Silky Lingerie Set

Source: @rosiehw/Instagram

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley promoted the latest pieces from her lingerie collection.

On February 7, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley showcased her hourglass figure in behind-the-scenes images while modeling her sizzling lingerie collection in collaboration with Marks & Spencer.

In the snaps, the 37-year-old star wore a patterned silk bra and underwear with lace details, putting her ripped midsection and slim shoulders on display.

"The Cherry Blossom silk set with French lace has landed from the Rosie Lingerie collection 🌸," she captioned the post.

Always a Stunner

Source: @rosiehw/Instagram

She shared a sultry photoset in September 2024.

During a trip to Antíparos, Greece, Huntington-Whiteley rocked a form-fitting look in a white backless maxi dress while posing on a balcony. She styled her hair in a half-updo, allowing the rest of her crowning glory to flow down her toned back.

"Nightfall 🌙," she wrote in the caption.

Abs for Days!

Source: @rosiehw/Instagram

Rosie Huntington-Whitely stunned in another lingerie set from her collection.

"The most beautiful embroidered lavender set for summer @marksandspencer 🤍 #ad," Huntington-Whiteley promoted another set of undergarments in a June 2024 mirror shot, where she put her enviable figure on display in a lavender embroidered floral lace bra and matching bottom.

Wild and Sultry

Source: @rosiehw/Instagram

Rosie Huntington-Whitely put on a busty display in the photoset.

In a March 2024 photoset, Huntington-Whitely struck seductive poses as she showed off her stunning frame in a body-hugging cream dress that accentuated her cleavage. She accessorized with pieces of jewelry, including a diamond necklace, bangles and stacks of rings.

"Silky sweet 🩷," she cheekily captioned the post.

She Perfectly Modeled Her Lingerie

Source: @rosiehw/Instagram

She usually poses for the cameras, wearing sets from her collection.

The blonde beauty teased her followers in another photoset, posing in blue undergarments with a floral lace design and a tiny cutout in the middle.

Huntington-Whitely wrote in the caption, "#Ad Obsessed with this new set from Rosie Lingerie 🤍 #rosielingerie."

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Loves a Bikini!

Source: @rosiehw/Instagram

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley posed in three different one-piece bikinis.

Huntington-Whiteley was sure to show off every inch of her jaw-dropping frame in a June 2023 photoset to promote her limited collection.

In one photo, she sizzled in a one-piece swimsuit with textured design and thick ruffled shoulder straps. She completed her look with sunglasses and a woven tote bag.

Rocking Her Wet Look

Source: @rosiehw/Instagram

She captured the snaps inside a classy bathroom.

To promote a campaign in collaboration with Resore, the mom-of-two took smoldering bathroom photos as she wrapped herself in a towel to cover her modesty. She maintained her classy look with a gold necklace featuring flat links.

"My bathroom room would not be complete without my resore towels, which I can't believe never existed! They don't breed bacteria like regular towels do. I am excited to share the campaign we shot and tell you all about the benefits this week. @resorebody," she shared in the caption.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Ditched Her Top

Source: @rosiehw/Instagram

She went topless in the 2020 photo.

Huntington-Whiteley left little to the imagination when she wore nothing but sweats from the clothing brand Les Tien in a topless mirror selfie. She protected her bosom with her arm in the daring 2020 snap.

