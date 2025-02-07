NEWS Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shows Off Flawless Figure in Silky Lingerie Set From Her New Collection: Photos Source: mega Rosie Huntington-Whiteley dropped jaws in her latest social media post.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley knows there's no one better to model pieces from her lingerie collection than herself! On Friday, February 7, the stunning star uploaded behind-the-scenes images as she rocked a patterned bra and underwear from the line she collaborated on with Marks & Spencer.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @rosiehw/instagram Rosie Huntington-Whiteley modeled a new design from her lingerie collection.

Article continues below advertisement

"The Cherry Blossom silk set with French lace has landed from the Rosie Lingerie collection 🌸," she captioned the post. The mom-of-two, 37, had her hair down and wore nothing else but a dainty necklace for the photoshoot. The star's "premium" collection features silk, lace and "figure-flattering cuts... all finished with Rosie’s signature logo trim."

Article continues below advertisement

Fans raved over her good looks in the caption, with one person commenting, "Wow!!! Stunning Rosie!" while another wrote, "The bodyyyyyyy🔥🔥." "You’re so gorgeous," insisted a third admirer.

Article continues below advertisement

The pictures come shortly after the British beauty appeared on the runway following a 10-year hiatus. As OK! reported, Huntington-Whiteley sizzled in a unique black corseted gown for Jean Paul Gaultier by Ludovic de Saint Sernin Haute Couture 2025 fashion show on January 30.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @rosiehw/instagram The pieces feature silk, lace and the model's 'signature logo trim.'

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

"Return to the runway for Le Naufrage. Congratulations @ludovicdesaintsernin on a stunning show — an honour to be part of your vision! Thank you for having me. ✨," the star captioned a post from the event. Designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin replied in the comments section of her upload, "I love you! Thank you so much for trusting me with your runway return! What a f------ way to come back! You looked absolutely breathtaking! Bravo bravo bravo ❤️❤️❤️."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @rosiehw/instagram The mom-of-two put her enviable abs on display in the photoshoot.

Article continues below advertisement

Her longtime fiancé, Jason Statham, left a few fire emojis to convey his approval of the hot look. Though the actor, 57, popped the question back in 2016 after hitting it off in 2009, they've yet to officially tie the knot. When asked about wedding planning in 2017, Huntington-Whiteley said their kids were taking up a lot of their time.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega The British beauty has been engaged to Jason Statham since 2016.

Article continues below advertisement

"We've been so focused on our work and Jack came along, we definitely talk about it. We're looking forward to that time," she shared, mentioning their now 7-year-old son. "It's also not a huge priority for us. We're so happy." The couple also parent daughter Isabella, who turns 3 later this month.