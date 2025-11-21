Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Goes Topless in Shocking Snap From Brazil: Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley ditched her top in a shockingly racy snapshot. The model, 38, went completely topless, covering her bare chest with one hand, on Friday, November 21. Huntington-Whiteley wore nothing but a robe tied around her waist as she posed from her hotel room in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Source: @rosiehw/Instagram Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wore nothing but a robe around her waist.

A scenic backdrop was pictured outside the star's window in her mirror selfie, while clothing was laid out on her bed for her to put on. She kept her shirt off as she sat in a black folding chair, glancing out the window. Elsewhere in the photo dump, she put her lean physique on full display in an asymmetrical bikini, with a large cutout around the stomach. Huntington-Whiteley posed on a balcony surrounded by plants as she mugged for the camera. Her long blonde locks were styled straight and rested effortlessly in front of her shoulders. She later got her swimsuit damp in an outdoor shower under the sun. Aside from her one-piece, the 38-year-old rocked a tiny black thong with gold hardware on the hips. She did not expose the bikini top, solely showcasing her bottoms in a small mirror.

Source: @rosiehw/Instagram Rosie Huntington-Whiteley almost exposed her naked body.

Huntington-Whiteley ditched her swimwear in the evening for a black maxi dress with the sides of the bodice exposed. The luxe garment also featured a high slit, complemented by the social media star's strappy sandals. She modeled the look at sunset, posing in front of a balcony overlooking palm trees. The model also went braless in a long-sleeved, ribbed white top and maxi skirt, accessorized with brown sunglasses and a clutch. Huntington-Whiteley completed her Instagram carousel with several scenic snapshots from Brazil, including local mountains, an artistic hotel room and a rack of clothing from Brazilian company ViX Paula Hermanny. "Rio you stole my heart! ❤️🇧🇷," she captioned her post.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Luxe Austria Trip

Source: @rosiehw/Instagram Rosie Huntington-Whiteley recently vacationed in Brazil and Austria.

Just one week earlier, on November 12, Huntington-Whiteley recapped a vacation to Austria. She stunned in a beige sweater, white jeans and gold bangle in front of snowy mountains. The Victoria's Secret Angel appeared to be on a trip with cashmere brand Falconeri. She flaunted the fabric in several garments, including a turtleneck dress, belted jacket and vest. "Golden light and mountain air — wrapped in pure, undyed cashmere by @falconeriofficial," she wrote.

Source: @rosiehw/Instagram Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is having a busy fall travel season.