'I Love That Guy': Rosie O'Donnell Shows Off Cake Sent To Her From Tom Cruise For The Holiday Season
Rosie O’Donnell recently shared pics of the luscious coconut cake she received as a holiday gift from Tom Cruise this year, OK! has learned.
The cake, which O’Donnell posted pictures of to Instagram on Friday, is reportedly the same gift Cruise sends the comedian and TV personality every year for the holiday season.
"My Tommy sent me a coconut cake!!” O’Donnell wrote alongside a picture of the dessert. “I love that guy.”
“To Rosie O’Donnell,” read a message from the 60-year-old Top Gun and Mission: Impossible actor alongside the coconut Bundt cake and a jeweled reindeer. "Warmest wishes to you this holiday season."
O’Donnell, also 60, posted a similar picture in 2020 when she received an identical cake from Cruise to celebrate the holiday season.
"Christmas is here when Tommy's gift shows up," she wrote in December 2020.
O’Donnell previously opened up about her more than 20-year friendship with Cruise during a 2021 interview on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show. The comedian and author explained why “she’ll always” love the Risky Business star and how he also sends her a cake every year for her birthday on March 21.
"He is the only person who never misses my birthday,” she said last year. “In knowing him for 25 years now, he has never missed my birthday or an event in my life.”
"A lot of people say to me, it's just his secretary, but I don't believe that," O’Donnell continued. "I think he knows in early March, 'Oh, it's Rosie's birthday coming up,' and he sends me something. Every single year for 25 years."
O’Donnell also acknowledged she knows Cruise “in the way that [she] did in that time 25 years ago" and that the actor is a “classy guy.”
The pair’s tight friendship was first put on display when Cruise appeared on The Rosie O'Donnell Show in 2001 to promote his new movie at the time, Vanilla Sky. Cruise not only showered the talk show host with a slew of hugs but he also gifted O’Donnell a beautiful bouquet of flowers at the time.
"I enjoy you a lot,” she told Cruise in 2001. “I know you know it."