Rosie O'Donnell Claims Donald Trump Feud Gave Her 'Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder': 'It's Been 20 Years of Him Using Me as a Punchline'

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Rosie O'Donnell said her decades-long feud with President Donald Trump took such a toll on her mental health that she now compares it to "post-traumatic stress disorder." The comedian revealed that moving to Ireland in 2025 helped her reclaim a "softer" version of herself after spending years in the crosshairs of Trump's public attacks.

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'It's Been 20 Years'

Source: mega Rosie O'Donnell admitted it feels 'very trippy' that Donald Trump has continued referencing her for two decades.

Reflecting on her long-running feud with Trump, O'Donnell said she has finally begun healing after years of being a frequent subject of his insults. "It's like a post-traumatic stress disorder for me, considering it's been 20 years of him using me as a punchline," she told People. "I think that has allowed me to reclaim myself, who I was before all that went down, even though it's very strange to have supposedly the most powerful man in the world be your arch nemesis." The actress admitted the ordeal still feels surreal when she looks back on how it all started. "If you had written this as a movie, a stand-up comic makes fun of a reality show host who is a bloviating idiot and he ends up being the president, and then he doesn't shut up about her for 20 years, it would be unbelievable," O'Donnell said. "The fact that it's my life is very trippy."

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A New Chapter in Ireland

Source: mega The comedian relocated to Ireland with her youngest child in 2025.

O'Donnell moved to Ireland with her youngest child, Clay, in January 2025, and said the change has transformed her outlook. "I am softer I think as a result of being there, of the welcome that we got, and as a result of me not being constantly bombarded by news about the current president," she explained. The comedian also believes getting older has helped her let go of worrying about what other people think. "It's glorious," she said of life in her mid-60s. "I love it because you don't care so much what everyone thinks. When you're 40 or 30, you're worried all the time. Am I doing it right? And now you don't really care."

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Clay Helped Bring Out Her Softer Side

Source: mega Rosie O'Donnell credited her youngest child, Clay, with helping her embrace a more compassionate side.

O'Donnell said her youngest child, Clay, who is non-binary and autistic, has played a major role in changing her perspective. She recalled becoming emotional after seeing a distressed child while they were out together in Ireland. "I started to cry and Clay grabbed my hand," she remembered. Later, when they returned home, Clay told her, "You know what I've noticed since we got to Ireland, you're softer now. I saw you were crying." "I said thank you for noticing and I love you very much," O'Donnell added, joking that Clay "rolls their eyes like all my kids do." She said Clay's vulnerability has strengthened their bond in ways she hadn't experienced with her older children. "Clay's vulnerability has forced me to be more connected," O'Donnell shared. "They want to spend all their time with me on their iPad so it's forced us to be close in a way that I hadn't been with my other kids. My show is a love letter to Clay as well."

Returning to the Spotlight

Source: mega Rosie O'Donnell will guest host 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' beginning August 17 while the late-night star is away.