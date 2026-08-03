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Rosie O'Donnell 'Proud' to Be Returning to 'The View' Despite Shading Her 2006 Start on Show: 'A Man Was Deciding What We Should Talk About'

rosie o'donnell
Source: MEGA; ABC

Rosie O'Donnell quit 'The View' twice.

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Aug. 3 2026, Published 12:54 p.m. ET

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Rosie O'Donnell is returning to her old stomping grounds, confirming she'll be a guest on The View for the new season.

The comedian revealed the new batch of episodes, which debut in September, will celebrate the iconic show's 30th anniversary.

O'Donnell told "The Tangle" podcast with Kyle Ridley she'll be on "in whatever way they want me."

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photo of Rosie O'Donnell first quit 'The View' in 2007, but she's returning as a guest for Season 30.
Source: THE VIEW/ ABC-DISNEY

Rosie O'Donnell first quit 'The View' in 2007, but she's returning as a guest for Season 30.

O'Donnell believes several other past co-hosts will also return for the milestone season but didn't reveal anyone by name.

Despite her past drama with the ABC program, she noted she's "pretty proud" to be a part of its history and "how it really speaks to the people and to politics."

However, the mom-of-five admitted she didn't feel that way when she first joined in 2006.

"Many, many people got the short end of the stick there," she spilled. "It was, you know, it was a factory where people were being churned in and out and their tenuous security, nobody got to be calm."

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Inside Rosie O'Donnell's Drama on 'The View'

photo of The star didn't like that a man was running a show that was created for and watched by women.
Source: Yolanda Perez- ABC

The star didn't like that a man was running a show that was created for and watched by women.

"It also was a show at the time that was run by a man. A show created by a woman, for women, about women, and the man was deciding what we should talk about. And that didn’t sit right with me, you know," O'Donnell added, referring to the late Barbara Walters, who launched the series in 1997.

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Rosie O'Donnell Clashed With Her Co-Hosts

photo of The comedian had a heated on-air argument with costar Elisabeth Hasselbeck..
Source: Ida Mae Astute/ ABC

The comedian had a heated on-air argument with costar Elisabeth Hasselbeck..

O'Donnell first joined The View in 2006 and left the following year after infamously butting heads with Elisabeth Hasselbeck.

She returned in 2014 — though she had a "tense time" with Whoopi Goldberg — but departed once again one year later. The EGOT winner and O'Donnell have since mended ties.

'It's Not Where I Shine the Most'

photo of On 'Watch What Happens Live,' Rosie O'Donnell named Joy Behar as her favorite 'The View' host.
Source: @wwhl/x

On 'Watch What Happens Live,' Rosie O'Donnell named Joy Behar as her favorite 'The View' host.

Just last month, O'Donnell was asked on Watch What Happens Live! if she would ever return to the show.

"Next season is the 30th anniversary and Ana Navarro mentioned that when I did her podcast recently. I think that I would, and just be a guest," she shared. "I do think that for me, it’s not the best use of my time or talent to be arguing about politics with people, just in general, as a form of entertainment. It’s not where I shine the most."

"But I am a very patriotic American. I love this country," the TV star insisted.

She also named Joy Behar as her favorite host.

"We did stand up together for many years and she used to call me ‘Little One,’ because I was a young comic in my 20’s," said O'Donnell.

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