Why Isn't 'The View' Airing a New Episode Today?
July 27 2026, Published 4:43 p.m. ET
The View kicked off their summer hiatus a bit early this year.
The talk show's final episode of Season 29 aired on Friday, July 24 — so starting the week of Monday, July 27, until early September, every episode will be a rerun.
An exact date for the premiere of Season 30 has yet to be announced, but the series will likely return after Labor Day, which falls on Monday, September 7.
The View's Ratings Are Up
Though the ABC series has hit an obstacle as the FCC investigates whether they've giving equal air time to politicians of different parties, a July 4 report claimed the show is more popular than ever.
According to The Wrap's Nielsen figures, The View scored an average of 2.6 million viewers this past quarter, which was 3 percent higher than 2025. It marked their highest viewership in six years.
Overall, it surpassed NBC's Today With Jenna & Sheinelle and NBC News Daily.
As OK! reported, the show — which stars Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin — is being looked into by the FCC, chairman Brendan Carr confirmed earlier this year.
The Republican-backed FCC issued a new ruling that talk shows are no longer automatically considered “bona fide” news programs exempt from equal time requirements.
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'The View' Asked for Fans' Help
While the co-hosts haven't commented on-air about the situation, commercials played during their runtime encouraged fans to show their support for the long-running series.
"The View has welcomed your favorite guests and covered the issues you care about for nearly 30 years. Now, the FCC wants to control who is allowed to appear on the show. Viewers, use your voice," the clip read, with a voiceover from the show's creator, Barbara Walters, also being played.
J.D. Vance Appeared on 'The View'
Amid the drama, J.D. Vance appeared on the show in June.
The ladies didn't go easy on him, and a few tense arguments ensued, but Vance insisted he enjoyed his time on the show.
"I mean, look, Joy Behar is way tougher than the Iranians. And she and I are best friends now," the Republican joked in an interview. "So we're gonna get to a good place here. We're already at a good place."
He also defended going on the liberal show, expressing on “The Way I Heard It” podcast, "I think the only way to pierce through this is to actually go and try to do these conversations everywhere, right? And you're the kind of guy where everybody from the left or the right can talk to, and that's good. That's an amazing thing. But you also need to be willing to go into more hostile places, and you need to be willing to go into more ideological places."
"Why are you in public life if you don't think you can carry your message?" the VP questioned. "If you don't think there's even a chance of persuading, not 50 percent of the people who are watching me on The View, but maybe 10 percent of the people who are watching me on The View, thought, at the very least, maybe this guy isn't such an a------."