Why Isn't 'The View' Airing a New Episode Today?

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The View kicked off their summer hiatus a bit early this year. The talk show's final episode of Season 29 aired on Friday, July 24 — so starting the week of Monday, July 27, until early September, every episode will be a rerun. An exact date for the premiere of Season 30 has yet to be announced, but the series will likely return after Labor Day, which falls on Monday, September 7.

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The View's Ratings Are Up

Source: THE VIEW/ABC Season 29 of 'The View' wrapped up with the Friday, July 24, episode.

Though the ABC series has hit an obstacle as the FCC investigates whether they've giving equal air time to politicians of different parties, a July 4 report claimed the show is more popular than ever. According to The Wrap's Nielsen figures, The View scored an average of 2.6 million viewers this past quarter, which was 3 percent higher than 2025. It marked their highest viewership in six years. Overall, it surpassed NBC's Today With Jenna & Sheinelle and NBC News Daily.

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Source: THE VIEW/ABC The talk show series recently earned its best ratings in six years.

As OK! reported, the show — which stars Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin — is being looked into by the FCC, chairman Brendan Carr confirmed earlier this year. The Republican-backed FCC issued a new ruling that talk shows are no longer automatically considered “bona fide” news programs exempt from equal time requirements.

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'The View' Asked for Fans' Help

Source: THE VIEW/ABC The FCC is investigating whether the ABC show gives equal air time to politicians of different parties.

While the co-hosts haven't commented on-air about the situation, commercials played during their runtime encouraged fans to show their support for the long-running series. "The View has welcomed your favorite guests and covered the issues you care about for nearly 30 years. Now, the FCC wants to control who is allowed to appear on the show. Viewers, use your voice," the clip read, with a voiceover from the show's creator, Barbara Walters, also being played.

J.D. Vance Appeared on 'The View'

Source: THE VIEW/ABC J.D. Vance said people 'need to be willing' to share their opinions with people who think differently.