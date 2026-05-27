Rosie O'Donnell Reveals 'No One Has Noticed' Her Facelift: 'I Didn't Disappear'
May 27 2026, Published 7:35 a.m. ET
Rosie O'Donnell is getting candid about a very personal decision — and the unexpected emotions that came with it.
The 64-year-old star opened up in a reflective poem titled Decisions, shared on her Substack on Monday, May 25, where she revealed she quietly underwent a facelift earlier this year and was surprised by how little attention it received.
“I didn’t disappear,” she wrote, noting that “no one has noticed” the change and that her previous appearance still felt present to her.
She also shared a more vulnerable side of the experience, admitting the procedure came with a financial cost that made her pause.
“My privileged place in this world,” she continued. “And that feels almost shameful to me. The things I have — earned some say, but [it's] the gross excess that wounds me.”
Before the surgery, O’Donnell said she had long been firmly against cosmetic procedures, especially facelifts, perceiving them as something she would never consider.
“I thought it was a betrayal. Of feminism. Of aging. Of our team of women worldwide. And then I lost 50 pounds…,” she wrote.
As she adjusted to physical changes over time, she described a shift in how she viewed aging in the mirror, saying acceptance began to feel complicated and emotionally conflicted.
Her youngest child, Clay, 13, also weighed in on the decision, saying she “earned” her wrinkles.
“Which — first of all — rude,” O’Donnell reflected. “But also … correct. Then Clay said, ‘Young women look up to you.’ And finally — with strong effect — ‘I wouldn’t be able to respect you if you did it.’ And that one … landed.”
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She admitted those words stayed with her, especially because they echoed her own younger mindset about aging and appearance.
Clay’s reaction ultimately made her slow down before moving forward with the decision.
“I delayed the whole thing for months, just sitting with it, thinking,” she shared.
In the end, O’Donnell said she came to view the procedure less as a reinvention and more as a personal choice about how she wanted to feel in her own skin.
Now, she said she’s happy with the results and feels more like herself.
“I wanted to still be me, just … less haunted,” she wrote. “And I do look like me — A slightly more well-rested, emotionally stable version of me.”
She added that despite her satisfaction, there’s still an emotional layer she continues to process.
“I didn’t disappear, I didn’t become someone else — I just stopped arguing with the mirror,” she reflected. “And maybe that’s enough. Or at the very least … it’s what a lower deep plane face lift looks like when it minds its own business.”
Even with her positive outcome, O’Donnell acknowledged a lingering sense of discomfort around honesty and appearance.
“As I get ready for the last day of school with my youngest - the caboose, here at 64 years old with a new lower face and neck, just happy to be alive. Able to feel and choose and use my voice whenever I feel called to,” she wrote. “For the girl I was. The woman I am. And all those joining my ranks as we carry on in act 3. This is me.”