or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Rosie O’Donnell
OK LogoHEALTH

'Shocked' Rosie O'Donnell Flaunts Smaller Physique in New Photo

rosie odonnell weight loss
Source: MEGA;@rosie/Instagram

Rosie O'Donnell shocked fans as she showed off her weight loss in a new photo.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 14 2025, Published 7:44 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Rosie O’Donnell is still adjusting to her dramatic weight loss.

The 63-year-old comedian and TV personality shared a candid snap from a dressing room on Wednesday, August 13, while hunting for a “comfy loungewear outfit” ahead of her 22-hour flight to Australia.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @rosie/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Wearing a fitted black zip-up top and matching pants, O'Donnell admitted she’s still adjusting to seeing herself in a “new, smaller body.”

“I am shocked, I’m a 12 — #mounjaro is a lifesaver,” she wrote in her post's caption, giving full credit to the weight-loss medication for her transformation.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Rosie O’Donnell shared a new photo showing her slimmer figure.
Source: @rosie/Instagram

Rosie O’Donnell shared a new photo showing her slimmer figure.

Article continues below advertisement

Naturally, the compliments came flying in.

Brad Garrett chimed in with, “You look great. 👏👏❤️.”

One follower agreed about the power of the pills, writing, “It is a life-changing med! Not only does it help you lose weight, but decreases the inflammation in your body, so you feel so much better. Rosie - you look great and hope you feel great too!!”

Article continues below advertisement
image of 'The Flinstones' star credits weight-loss drug Mounjaro for the change in her body.
Source: @rosie/Instagram

'The Flinstones' star credits weight-loss drug Mounjaro for the change in her body.

Article continues below advertisement

“Looking good! 😍👏 And I feel this. I have lost 70 pounds over the last few years, and I still don’t see it in the mirror," another fan wrote, while someone else told her, “You are like fine wine, only better with age 🔥🔥🥂.”

One fan said, “You look wonderful, Rosie!! You go, girl!! Have a safe flight!”

One more kept it short and sweet, writing, “Rosie shrinking. Looking healthy and great 🩷.”

Article continues below advertisement

Mounjaro (tirzepatide) is a weekly injection for type 2 diabetes and weight loss — much like Ozempic and Wegovy — taken in the thigh, stomach or arm.

MORE ON:
Rosie O’Donnell

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of Rosie O’Donnell said she still can’t believe her smaller size.
Source: @rosie/Tiktok

Rosie O’Donnell said she still can’t believe her smaller size.

Article continues below advertisement

The View alum has been open about her disbelief at the transformation.

Article continues below advertisement

In March, she shared a TikTok update with fans.

“I’ve lost more weight. I am on Mounjaro for my diabetes, and one of the side effects is you lose weight,” she explained. “But it’s also because I had a chef for over two years in Los Angeles, and I don’t have a chef now. It’s me cooking for Clay and me.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of 'The View' alum also made lifestyle changes, including eating less sugar and moving more.
Source: MEGA

'The View' alum also made lifestyle changes, including eating less sugar and moving more.

Article continues below advertisement

The Tarzan alum added, “I’m one of those people who always had a weight issue, and now that I’m a size large — instead of an XL or a XXL — I find it shocking. I really do. I find it completely shocking.”

Along with the meds, O’Donnell's been practicing self-control — cutting back on sugar, drinking more water, and moving more. “My appetite has decreased significantly. It’s probably the meds. And I’m trying to move more. So, all those things combined, that’s what it is,” she said.

In May, she posted a stage photo of herself in dark pants and a light green sweater, mic in hand, with the caption, “I can’t believe this is me now.”

She tagged it with “#mounjaro,” “#weightloss” and “#bodydismorphia.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.