'Shocked' Rosie O'Donnell Flaunts Smaller Physique in New Photo

Rosie O’Donnell is still adjusting to her dramatic weight loss. The 63-year-old comedian and TV personality shared a candid snap from a dressing room on Wednesday, August 13, while hunting for a “comfy loungewear outfit” ahead of her 22-hour flight to Australia.

Wearing a fitted black zip-up top and matching pants, O'Donnell admitted she’s still adjusting to seeing herself in a “new, smaller body.” “I am shocked, I’m a 12 — #mounjaro is a lifesaver,” she wrote in her post's caption, giving full credit to the weight-loss medication for her transformation.

Rosie O'Donnell shared a new photo showing her slimmer figure.

Naturally, the compliments came flying in. Brad Garrett chimed in with, “You look great. 👏👏❤️.” One follower agreed about the power of the pills, writing, “It is a life-changing med! Not only does it help you lose weight, but decreases the inflammation in your body, so you feel so much better. Rosie - you look great and hope you feel great too!!”

'The Flinstones' star credits weight-loss drug Mounjaro for the change in her body.

“Looking good! 😍👏 And I feel this. I have lost 70 pounds over the last few years, and I still don’t see it in the mirror," another fan wrote, while someone else told her, “You are like fine wine, only better with age 🔥🔥🥂.” One fan said, “You look wonderful, Rosie!! You go, girl!! Have a safe flight!” One more kept it short and sweet, writing, “Rosie shrinking. Looking healthy and great 🩷.”

Mounjaro (tirzepatide) is a weekly injection for type 2 diabetes and weight loss — much like Ozempic and Wegovy — taken in the thigh, stomach or arm.

Rosie O'Donnell said she still can't believe her smaller size.

The View alum has been open about her disbelief at the transformation.

In March, she shared a TikTok update with fans. “I’ve lost more weight. I am on Mounjaro for my diabetes, and one of the side effects is you lose weight,” she explained. “But it’s also because I had a chef for over two years in Los Angeles, and I don’t have a chef now. It’s me cooking for Clay and me.”

'The View' alum also made lifestyle changes, including eating less sugar and moving more.

The Tarzan alum added, “I’m one of those people who always had a weight issue, and now that I’m a size large — instead of an XL or a XXL — I find it shocking. I really do. I find it completely shocking.” Along with the meds, O’Donnell's been practicing self-control — cutting back on sugar, drinking more water, and moving more. “My appetite has decreased significantly. It’s probably the meds. And I’m trying to move more. So, all those things combined, that’s what it is,” she said.