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Rosie O'Donnell Says 'SNL' Passed on Her Steve Bannon Pitch Because She Was 'Too Angry'

Photo of Rosie O’Donnell and Steve Bannon.
Source: MEGA

Rosie O'Donnell revealed ‘SNL’ never pursued her pitch to play Steve Bannon.

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July 22 2026, Published 6:31 a.m. ET

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Rosie O’Donnell says her viral pitch to play Steve Bannon on Saturday Night Live never became more than an idea.

In a July 16 interview with Variety, O’Donnell said she had not been asked to appear on SNL as President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist, despite public excitement around the possibility in 2017. The moment came after Melissa McCarthy’s Sean Spicer impression became a sensation, prompting O’Donnell to post a photo of herself with Bannon-style hair and write, “SNL?”

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Image of Rosie O'Donnell recalled being told she was ‘too angry’ for the role.
Source: MEGA

Rosie O'Donnell recalled being told she was ‘too angry’ for the role.

“I haven’t been asked to do that,” O’Donnell said. “But I put a picture up of me with Steve Bannon’s hair right when that was going down, and I wrote, ‘SNL?’ Lorne had apparently said, ‘She’s too angry. It’s not funny when you’re angry.’”

O’Donnell did not say where she heard the alleged comment from Lorne Michaels.

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When the Performer Becomes the Story

Image of An expert said her public feud with Donald Trump may have overshadowed the comedy.
Source: MEGA

An expert said her public feud with Donald Trump may have overshadowed the comedy.

Amber Day, professor and chair of History, Literature, and the Arts at Bryant University and author of multiple books on political satire, said O’Donnell “would likely have done a good impression of Steve Bannon,” but brought too much political baggage for a show that “has generally been less interested” in overt politics.

“Because of President Trump’s very public feud with her, she has come to be seen first and foremost as a Trump foe,” Day explained. “That reputation would have been the focus of all public conversation on the sketch and the administration would have used the opportunity to complain that the show was unfairly out to get him.”

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The Brand Safety Question

Image of Brand image was cited as a factor in casting decisions.
Source: MEGA

Brand image was cited as a factor in casting decisions.

“Every comedy institution is also a brand, and SNL is one of the most valuable ones on television, so ‘tone’ is really shorthand for brand safety,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations.

“The job of the franchise is to punch in a way that feels like SNL, not like someone settling a personal score,” Philip added. “The irony is that a rejection story can be worth more attention than the sketch would have been. The moment a performer says they were turned down, it re-frames them as the bold truth-teller and the institution as cautious.”

Why Rejected Sketches Travel

Image of Commentators said rejected sketches often generate lasting curiosity.
Source: MEGA

Commentators said rejected sketches often generate lasting curiosity.

“Stories about ideas that never made it to air often become more psychologically compelling than the performance itself,” said Ravi Sawhney, founder and CEO of RKS Design and creator of Psycho-Aesthetics.

“When people hear a sketch was rejected, they naturally begin imagining what wasn’t shown,” he explained. “That act of imagination can create a stronger emotional response than the original material ever could.”

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