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Rosie O'Donnell Predicts Donald Trump Won't Live to See the 2028 Election in Brutal New Swipe

Split photo of Rosie O'Donnell & Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Rosie O'Donnell says Donald Trump won't live long enough to witness the 2028 elections.

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July 13 2026, Published 8:23 a.m. ET

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Rosie O’Donnell made a shocking prediction about President Donald Trump's death in a new interview.

Speaking on CNN’s The Lead with Jake Tapper on Friday, July 10, the comedian said that she believes that the president will not live through 2028.

The topic came up when the host, Jake Tapper, asked about her plans to return to the United States.

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Source: @BlueGeorgia/X

Rosie O'Donnell takes a brutal swipe at Donald Trump in a new interview.

“When you posted about leaving the U.S., you said you might return when ‘It's safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America.’ Does that mean that when Trump leaves office, presumably in January 2029, you'll come back — or it depends on who wins the election in 2028?” Tapper asked O’Donnell.

“Well, I don't think, Jake, that he is going to survive that long,” she replied.

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Rosie O’Donnell Made a Grim Prediction About Donald Trump's Death

Image of Rosie O'Donnell predicted Donald Trump's demise before the next presidential elections.
Source: MEGA

Rosie O'Donnell predicted Donald Trump's demise before the next presidential elections.

The actress doubled down on her prediction about Trump's fate by pointing out his recent health scares and citing his recent slip-ups in interviews as evidence.

“All the medical doctors that you can get accurate opinions of what's happening to him because his demise is visible and apparent to everyone who is not willfully blind,” she said in the interview.

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Image of Rosie O'Donnell said Donald Trump's recent slip-ups in interviews are indicative of his dementia.
Source: MEGA

Rosie O'Donnell said Donald Trump's recent slip-ups in interviews are indicative of his dementia.

O’Donnell continued, “I mean, he called Zelenskyy ‘Putin.’”

“He makes the kind of mistakes that you would forgive at Thanksgiving dinner, but you would never let grandpa cut the turkey because it might be dangerous because he doesn't know what he's saying,” she insisted.

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Rosie O’Donnell Is Convinced Donald Trump Has Dementia

Image of Rosie O'Donnell left the United States for Ireland after Donald Trump won re-election in 2024.
Source: MEGA

Rosie O'Donnell left the United States for Ireland after Donald Trump won re-election in 2024.

Tapper also added to The Rosie O’Donnell Show host’s allegations of the president’s health concerns, saying, “Don't forget to refer to the Islamic Republic of Japan, I think, as well.”

“Correct,” she replied, before adding, “I mean, we can sit here and name them. There are so many obvious understandings of his dementia and how it's taking over.”

The former The View host currently lives in Ireland, where she moved with her 13-year-old, Clay, after Trump won the re-election in 2024.

O'Donnell and Trump's feud has been running for years, with the president often hitting back at her with his own scathing remarks.

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Image of Donald Trump previously threatened to revoke Rosie O'Donnell's U.S. citizenship.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump previously threatened to revoke Rosie O'Donnell's U.S. citizenship.

“Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship,” President Trump wrote on his Truth Social in July 2025.

“She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!” he concluded the post.

O’Donnell is expected to return to the spotlight by guest hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! for a week, reportedly starting August 17, per Entertainment Weekly.

“I asked one of his all-time favorites — Rosie O’Donnell- to be here to keep the hits coming,” Kimmel said.

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