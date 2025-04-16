Why Ross Mathews Chose 'Soulmate' Drew Barrymore to Write Foreword of His and Husband Dr. Wellinthon García-Mathews' New Children's Book

Considering Tío and Tío: The Ring Bearers is based on Mathews and the renowned educator's real-life wedding in Mexico — where The Drew Barrymore Show producer's dear friend and boss hilariously served as the flower girl for the nuptials — García-Mathews and his husband couldn't think of someone better to introduce the opening page of their book.

"She's a big part of our story," Mathews said of Barrymore. "I met Wellinthon right before my mom passed away. Then after my mom passed away, I met Drew and the world brought me to New York where Wellinthon was living. I think my mother had something to do with that."