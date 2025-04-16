or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Exclusives > Ross Mathews
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

Why Ross Mathews Chose 'Soulmate' Drew Barrymore to Write Foreword of His and Husband Dr. Wellinthon García-Mathews' New Children's Book

Photo of Ross Mathews and Dr. Wellinthon García-Mathews and their new children's book.
Source: MEGA; Tio and Tio: The Ring Bearers

Ross Mathews and Dr. Wellinthon García-Mathews' new children's book, 'Tio and Tio: The Ring Bearers,' hit shelves on April 15.

By:

April 16 2025, Published 5:38 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Ross Mathews and Dr. Wellinthon García-Mathews' love story is officially straight out of a fairytale!

The Emmy-winning television host and his husband exclusively sat down with OK! ahead of the release of their inspiring new children's book, Tío and Tío: The Ring Bearers — which hit shelves on Tuesday, April 15 — to share how their idea came to life, what they hope both kids and adults take away from the tale and why A-list actress Drew Barrymore was the perfect person to write the picture book's foreword.

Article continues below advertisement
ross mathews childrens book wellinthon garcia drew barrymore foreward
Source: @helloross/Instagram

'Tio and Tio: The Ring Bearers' is based on Ross Mathews and Dr. Wellinthon García-Mathews' real-life wedding story.

Article continues below advertisement

Considering Tío and Tío: The Ring Bearers is based on Mathews and the renowned educator's real-life wedding in Mexico — where The Drew Barrymore Show producer's dear friend and boss hilariously served as the flower girl for the nuptials — García-Mathews and his husband couldn't think of someone better to introduce the opening page of their book.

"She's a big part of our story," Mathews said of Barrymore. "I met Wellinthon right before my mom passed away. Then after my mom passed away, I met Drew and the world brought me to New York where Wellinthon was living. I think my mother had something to do with that."

Article continues below advertisement
ross mathews childrens book wellinthon garcia drew barrymore foreward
Source: MEGA; 'Tio and Tio: The Ring Bearers'

Drew Barrymore wrote the foreword for 'Tio and Tio: The Ring Bearers' after serving as the flower girl in Ross Mathews' actual wedding.

Article continues below advertisement

"I really feel like I've met two soulmates in Wellinthon and Drew," he admitted, comedically noting how the couple "turned her into a little girl in the book because it's hard to explain having the biggest movie star in the world [as one's flower girl]."

"Because she had a front row seat to our love story, because she was there as our actual flower girl, it made so much sense for her to write the foreword," Mathews continued.

MORE ON:
Ross Mathews

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
ross mathews childrens book wellinthon garcia drew barrymore foreward
Source: 'Tio and Tio: The Ring Bearers'

Ross Mathews and Dr. Wellinthon García-Mathews' nephews are the main characters in their story.

Article continues below advertisement

Plus, Mathews and García-Mathews felt Barrymore embodied the main message they were trying to send when writing their children's book.

"No matter if you are one of the biggest movie stars in the world or an 8-year-old kid whose uncles are getting married, showing up is the most beautiful thing you can do for people," the Celebrity Big Brother alum expressed, with García-Mathews noting how the story came to life after he realized how "serious" his nephews were taking on the role of ring bearer.

Article continues below advertisement
ross mathews childrens book wellinthon garcia drew barrymore foreward
Source: @helloross/Instagram

Ross Mathews and Dr. Wellinthon García-Mathews tied the knot in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

"It was literally at that moment when they were about to go on. I recall my brother-in-law showing them how to walk — they were so nervous and taking it so seriously," García-Mathews said.

"They were like, 'How do we make sure we do this in unison? Let's make sure we don't drop a ring,'" he remembered of his nephews.

After witnessing the "cute moment," García-Mathews realized it was also an extremely "teachable" one.

"For me, it was just one of those things... I turned to [Ross] and I said, 'Babe, this is something we could definitely shine a light on because this moment is so unique and it shows responsibility,'" García-Mathews explained. "It shows their part in our wedding and how they showed up for us."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.