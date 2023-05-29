Ross Mathews Is on a Mission to Bring Back Fun and Spread Positivity

In the spirit of uplifting people, Mathews reflected on the cultural significance of RuPaul's Drag Race. Shortly after the show finished filming, the state of Tennessee made public drag performances illegal, and the LGBTQ community continues to experience various inequalities. Despite the increase in legislation, Mathews is proud of the show's impact and influence.

"I think this season was one of our highest rated ever," the Chelsea Lately alum said. "It was trending all over Twitter, and the stories we told I just think were so beautiful. These queens are extraordinary and they get to use the platform, which is ginormous. Even if you're the first queen eliminated, you will have a career for the rest of your life touring because of the fan base."

"It's really about putting something intensely good out into the world. And, you know, that's sort of a through-line with everything I'm trying to do. You see it with the Drew Barrymore Show as well," the red carpet correspondent admits. "Drew always says we're a bright spot, not a blind spot. We know that there are difficulties out there in the world, but we are choosing to curate this emotion right now."