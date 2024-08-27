Home > News NEWS The Rothenberg Law Firm LLP: Pioneering Justice in Personal Injury Law for More Than 50 Years Source: Allen Rothenberg

When it comes to personal injury law in Philadelphia, few names carry as much weight as Allen L. Rothenberg. As the founder and driving force behind The Rothenberg Law Firm, Allen's commitment to justice and his clients has solidified his reputation as a powerhouse in personal injury litigation. From its early days as a solo practice to becoming one of the most successful personal injury law firms in the region, Rothenberg Law Firm’s influence on the legal landscape is undeniable

A Legacy of Success: Billions in Compensation for Clients

Over the past five decades, The Rothenberg Law Firm has established itself as a leader in personal injury law, winning and collecting billions of dollars in compensation for its clients. This remarkable achievement underscores the firm's dedication to securing maximum compensation for those who have suffered injuries due to others' negligence.

A Commitment to Helping Others

Allen Rothenberg's journey in law began with a deep-seated desire to help others. He envisioned creating a law practice where he could work closely with the individuals he represented rather than just viewing them as case numbers. He wanted to ensure that each client felt heard, valued, and supported throughout their legal journey. This personal approach led him to establish his own law firm in 1969, setting it apart in a field often dominated by impersonal practices. Today the personal injury law firm has offices in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, as well co-counsel throughout all 50 states. The firm prides itself on caring for all its clients while seeking to get the maximum compensation for them.

Faithful Foundation

Another important factor that led Mr. Rothenberg to start his own firm was his unwavering adherence to his religious beliefs. After graduating from law school, he faced the challenge of finding a firm that respected his observance of the Sabbath. Rather than compromising his principles, he chose to chart his own path. "I had a bunch of job offers, but I am Sabbath observant, and I decided that I was not willing to sacrifice my Sabbath observance for my career," Allen recalls. "I attribute a lot of my success to the fact I wasn't going to sacrifice my religious beliefs." Mr. Rothenberg quickly became known for his dedication to his clients and his tenacity in seeking justice. Even before personal injury lawyers were allowed to advertise on television, Allen's reputation spread by word of mouth, thanks to his success with personal injury cases and his relentless advocacy for those he represented.

Building a Legacy with Family

While Allen was establishing himself as a formidable force in personal injury law, his wife, Barbara, was a vibrant force in supporting the firm's growth. She attended college while raising their family and, after graduation, joined the firm as a paralegal. Her talent for the law and dedication to the practice quickly became evident, leading her to law school. Several law schools courted her, even creating seven-year curriculums that took into account her needs as a mother. However, Barbara opted to finish the course load in the regular three-year time period. While pregnant with her sixth child, she passed the bar exam and became the second attorney at Rothenberg Law Firm. Today, she is managing partner of the Philadelphia office. The Rothenberg Law Firm's success is built on a foundation of family values and a shared commitment to helping others. Allen and Barbara's partnership in life and law has created a firm that not only achieves exceptional legal outcomes but also treats each client with the care and respect they deserve.

Pioneering Legal Advertising

As the firm grew, Allen's innovation carried him forward to find new ways to reach out to people who needed legal help. In the mid-1980s, he became one of the first personal injury lawyers to use television commercials to educate the public about the importance of legal representation. In fact, he was the first “TV lawyer” in Philadelphia. His approachable demeanor and genuine concern for his clients resonated with viewers, making him a household name. "It wasn't just that I was a TV advertiser,” Allen reflects. “It was that I was somebody that cared and really made sure that I got the best compensation for every one of my clients." His television presence was more than just advertising. It reflected his commitment to making legal help accessible to everyone.

A Lasting Impact on the Legal Landscape

Today,Allen Rothenberg's legacy continues to thrive. As the backbone of The Rothenberg Law Firm, he remains deeply involved in the firm's operations and continues to influence the direction of personal injury litigation. His name has appeared on serious Supreme Court dockets and complex litigation, and he has been appointed as a special state Attorney General, underscoring his role as a leader in the legal community. Allen's commitment to justice extends beyond the courtroom. As the president of COLPA, the National Jewish Commission on Law and Public Affairs, he has been recognized for his efforts to promote religious equality in the workplace and his instrumental role in passing legislation that defends the rights of employees of all faiths to observe their religion.

A Powerhouse in Personal Injury Law

The Rothenberg Law Firm is more than just a legal practice; it is a testament to Allen Rothenberg's lifelong dedication to justice, his pioneering spirit, and his deep connection to the people he serves. With over 50 years of experience, the firm has established itself as a true leader in personal injury law, consistently delivering exceptional results for its clients. Whether you're dealing with a car accident, slip and fall, rideshare accident, or any other type of personal injury case, The Rothenberg Law Firm has the experience and successful track record to help you seek the compensation you deserve. Their commitment to client care, combined with their proven ability to secure substantial settlements and verdicts, makes them a top choice for those seeking justice in personal injury cases. Contact The Rothenberg Law Firm online for your free consultation today, and experience the difference that over five decades of excellence in personal injury law can make for your case.