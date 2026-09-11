Royal Expert Says Meghan Markle's 'Know-It-All' Attitude Led to Struggles Within the Royal Family, Revealing Warning Signs Before Marriage to Prince Harry
Sept. 11 2026, Updated 5:34 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle's "know-it-all" attitude might have caused serious trouble within the royal family.
As royal expert Dickie Arbiter claimed on the “Daily Expresso” podcast hosted by JJ Anisiobi, the late Queen Elizabeth reportedly assigned her former assistant private secretary, Sam Cohen, to look after Prince Harry and Meghan.
However, Sam allegedly found this particular duty challenging.
Dickie claimed, “And Sam Cohen never struggled. But with Meghan, she did struggle because she was a woman - independent woman - who thought she knew it all.”
Dickie continued, "There would have been advice given, but she was an independent woman who thought she knew it all; you could see in photos when she was made to stand in the back, haughtily looking down, that the writing was on the wall."
Royal Expert Says He Saw 'Warning Signs' With Meghan Markle
On the podcast, Dickie further claimed that he saw “warning signs” with Meghan entering the royal life.
The royal expert said, “A press secretary is only as good as the advice that they are taking.”
The author of the book On Duty with the Royals, Dickie is a former royal press secretary.
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Early on during the interview, Dickie also said about the Duchess of Sussex: “Once an actress, always an actress, I think.”
He then continued to share how he felt Harry and Meghan ended up together despite her not fitting well with the royal family's standards: “Harry, G-- bless him, he was lonely. He wanted a wife. And he chose Meghan or Meghan chose him.”
Meghan Previously Commented on Her Royal Life
In 2021, while talking to Oprah Winfrey, Meghan candidly acknowledged that she didn't fully understand what royal life would entail when she began her relationship with Harry.
The Duchess of Sussex said to Oprah during the bombshell CBS Primetime Special at the time about her marriage into the Royal Family: "I went into it naively because I didn't grow up knowing much about the Royal Family. I didn't fully understand what the job was."
Either way, now both Harry and Meghan have returned to the U.K. after spending six years abroad.
However, as King Charles made evident through his letter, the duo will not resume their roles as working royals.
Instead, they will reside as "private citizens," as explicitly clarified by the king's letter.