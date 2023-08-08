Good Riddance: Royal Family Finally Removes Prince Harry's 'HRH' Title From Their Website
Three years after Megxit, Prince Harry's "HRH" title has been stripped from the royal family's website.
The official page for the Duke of Sussex no longer reads "His Royal Highness" after he and Meghan Markle left their duties to flee to the United States in January 2020.
In addition, Harry and the Duchess of Sussex's names were relocated to the bottom of the family's main page, just above the disgraced Prince Andrew. All of the currently working royals are listed above the three.
The continued downfall for the Spare author and his wife comes as their Hollywood dreams were somewhat shattered after their $20 million podcast deal with Spotify fell through, with one of the high-ranking executives labeling them "grifters" for their lack of work on the project. The pair was also disappointed by their lack of Emmy recognition for their recent Netflix tell-all.
"The attention, commotion, and hubbub was wrapped up in the fact that Harry is a royal, and people threw money at them with hopes and dreams that it would translate into success," an insider close to Harry and Meghan claimed of their failed business ventures. "But I think it's been a rude awakening for everyone — it's like they built a house with no foundation."
"The royal element, and in some ways the drama around them, inflated the price, deals, and expectations," the source continued. "The shows weren't done well, or they overpaid, and they couldn't bring in audiences."
An additional insider also noted that the former Suits actress' unwillingness to be completely vulnerable and let the world know who she truly is may have been the downfall of their audio ventures.
"What works in podcasting is authenticity and intimacy and revealing things either about yourself or about a topic that says something that [listeners] haven't really thought about," they explained. "None of that happened. And Meghan wasn't prepared to do that, because she lives an incredibly guarded life."