Royal Hollandia® Unveils a Symphony of Flavors in Its Limited-Edition Cheese Range
Royal Hollandia®, the epitome of premium Dutch cheesemaking, is unveiling a captivating line of limited-edition flavors in its renowned wedge cheese collection! With the infusion of novel tastes such as Black Garlic Gouda, Walnut Gouda, Garden Herb Gouda, and Very Berry Goat Cheese, this range promises to take your gourmet cheese board to unprecedented heights.
With over a century-long legacy of perfecting the art of cheese, Royal Hollandia's name has become synonymous with unrivaled quality. Their 120-year journey has been marked by a relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation, with these four novel cheeses being the latest jewels in their illustrious crown of top-shelf products.
The brand's signature wedges are much loved by their loyal customers. Flavors such as Mild Gouda, Mediterranean Herb, Mild Goat, Mild Edam, Mild Maasdam, Spiced Leyden, and Beechwood Smoked have carved out a special place in the hearts of cheese enthusiasts. Complementing the Royal Hollandia's extensive line of wheels, balls, and wedges, these new introductions promise an extraordinary taste journey, each carrying a unique flavor imprint from the Dutch cities of their origin.
Royal Hollandia's Snacks line offers gourmet cheese snacks on the go, catering to the need for luxury nibbles anytime, anywhere. The variety of flavors like Mild Gouda, Smoked Flavored Gouda, and Chili Pepper take snacking to an elevated level. Furthermore, their Slices range provides an array of delightful, ready-to-use cheese options for every palate.
Royal Hollandia's new limited-edition flavors promise a tantalizing experience for even the most discerning cheese aficionados:
1. Black Garlic Gouda
A sultry dance of Gouda's creamy textures and black garlic's umami flavors, this cheese is an adventure in every bite.
2. Walnut Gouda
Savor the delicate balance between smooth Gouda and the crunchy, earthy walnuts, creating a mesmerizing tapestry of flavor and texture.
3. Garden Herb Gouda
A bouquet of fresh herbs lends this Gouda a vibrant, garden-fresh essence, offering a revitalizing gastronomic experience.
4. Very Berry Goat Cheese
Luxurious goat cheese meets the luscious sweetness of ripe berries, creating a heavenly blend of tangy and sweet.
Carlee Corvino, Associate Brand Manager of Royal Hollandia, expressed her excitement for the new addition: “We're elated to introduce four delectably unique seasonal flavors to the Royal Hollandia Wedge product line. These latest flavors, including the irresistible Very Berry Goat Cheese and the trio of Goudas – Black Garlic, Garden Herb, and Walnut – are set to delight consumers who appreciate the finest quality products that Royal Hollandia is renowned for.”
For an immersive deep dive into the flavor profiles of each of the Royal Hollandia cheeses, visit the brand's official website at www.royalhollandia.us. Explore the artfully curated selection of premium cheeses and let your taste buds embark on an unforgettable Dutch cheese voyage.