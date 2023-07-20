Royal Hollandia® Unveils a Symphony of Flavors in Its Limited-Edition Cheese Range

Royal Hollandia®, the epitome of premium Dutch cheesemaking, is unveiling a captivating line of limited-edition flavors in its renowned wedge cheese collection! With the infusion of novel tastes such as Black Garlic Gouda, Walnut Gouda, Garden Herb Gouda, and Very Berry Goat Cheese, this range promises to take your gourmet cheese board to unprecedented heights.

With over a century-long legacy of perfecting the art of cheese, Royal Hollandia's name has become synonymous with unrivaled quality. Their 120-year journey has been marked by a relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation, with these four novel cheeses being the latest jewels in their illustrious crown of top-shelf products.