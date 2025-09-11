NEWS Rudy Giuliani Arrives at 9/11 Memorial in Wheelchair in First Sighting Since Fracturing His Vertebrae in Car Crash Source: mega The former mayor of NYC made his first public appearance since his horrific car accident two weeks ago. Molly Byrne Contact us by Email Sept. 11 2025, Published 11:39 a.m. ET

Former mayor of New York City Rudy Giuliani arrived at Ground Zero's annual 9/11 memorial on Thursday, September 11, for the 24th anniversary of the terrorist attack that claimed the lives of approximately 3,000 men and women. Giuliani joined the crowd as he sat in a wheelchair with a brace on his upper body in his first public appearance after fracturing his vertebrae in a recent car crash. For the majority of the ceremony, he sat in a white chair to hear family members of the perished recall the names of their loved ones.

Rudy Giuliani Makes First Public Appearance Since His Car Accident

Source: mega Rudy Giuliani joined the annual 9/11 memorial on Thursday, September 11.

In photos, Giuliani was seen in good spirits as he spoke with New York Governor Kathy Hochul and FBI Director Kash Patel. Just two weeks before making an appearance in New York City, where he served as the mayor during the 9/11 attacks in 2001, Giuliani was in a serious car crash on Interstate 93 in Manchester, N.H.

Rudy Giuliani Suffers Fractured Vertebrae in Car Accident

Source: mega The 81-year-old was in a Ford Bronco with spokesperson Ted Goodman when they were struck from behind.

Giuliani was in his vehicle when he was struck from behind by a car driving at a high speed. Behind the wheel was spokesperson Ted Goodman, who did not suffer a life-threatening injury. When their rented Ford Bronco was hit by a Honda HR-V, driven by a 19-year-old female, both cars hit the median and were “heavily damaged.” The former mayor was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for a fractured thoracic vertebrae, multiple lacerations and contusions and injuries to his left arm and lower leg.

Details of Rudy Giuliani's Car Accident

Source: mega The former NYC mayor suffered multiple injuries from the car accident.

Before his vehicle was hit, Giuliani and Goodman pulled over to help a woman who flagged them down. The female claimed she was in an abusive situation and needed a ride. However, when Giuliani offered her a ride, she declined. Giuliani waited until law enforcement arrived at the scene before he and Goodman drove away. Within minutes, the two were struck from behind in what was believed to be an untargeted attack.

'I Felt More Pain Than I Ever Felt'

Source: mega Rudy Giuliani said he felt 'more pain than I ever felt' after his car accident.