Rudy Mawer's Hollywood Debut: '60 Day Hustle' Premieres on Amazon Prime Video

A Dream Realized on a Major Platform For Rudy Mawer, the journey to television stardom began with a dream two years ago. "I cast my eyes on getting into TV with no idea where to start or any background in the industry," Rudy recalls. Initially, he expected his first few shows to air on minor platforms or smaller channels.“To have my first show going live on Amazon Prime Video is a big checkbox ticked”. This achievement underscores the adage that overnight success often takes years of hard work.

The Power of Amazon Prime Video "To be working With Amazon Prime Video for the release of 60 Day Hustle is an incredible achievement," Rudy says. With over 160 million active users in the US the platform provides him and the production studio Sonic Gods Studios with the best possible opportunity to launch this franchise. ”I hope the series is a massive success, I’m very excited for the public to see the show.”

The Journey to Amazon Prime Video "The production Company Sonic Gods Studios oversaw the show planning, creative, production, editing, and the distribution of the show", Rudy explains. This experience highlights the importance of great partnerships. "I showed up as a great host, had many key connections for judges, along with other partners that helped in various aspects of the show, plus a lot of social media reach and connections. Everyone played a part in creating a great product." Streaming on Amazon Prime Video significantly enhances the viewer experience for "60 Day Hustle." The platform’s advanced streaming technology ensures high-quality viewing, while its vast audience base increases the show's reach and hopefully the positive impact the show can make. "Amazon's global reach and features make the show more accessible and appealing to a broader audience, which is the whole goal of inspiring people through entrepreneurship, while also showing that business isn’t as easy as people think" Rudy notes.

Eyes on the Future For Rudy, "60 Day Hustle" is just the beginning. "I never stop to smell the roses. Some call it a flaw, as I'm never happy and constantly move onto the next thing," he admits. Despite the excitement of a new show on Amazon, Rudy is already working on another show and collaborating with agents and industry contacts on future projects. "I like to build on momentum; it's how I've always been. Of course, everyone's most excited for a Season 2. Myself and Sonic Gods are aligned on that, but we have to see how the next three months play out first."

Conclusion Rudy Mawer's debut on Amazon Prime Video with "60 Day Hustle" marks a significant milestone in his career. Streaming on one of the world's largest platforms amplifies the reach and impact of the show, providing an exceptional opportunity for Rudy and his partners. As Rudy continues to push boundaries and pursue new ventures, audiences can look forward to more groundbreaking content from this dynamic entrepreneur. Tune in to "60 Day Hustle" on Amazon Prime Video to witness Rudy Mawer's innovative approach to reality TV and entrepreneurship.