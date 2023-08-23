7 Rumored and Confirmed A-List Artists Who Cut Ties With Scooter Braun: Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and More

Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun dominated the headlines after a report claimed the power duo ended their working relationship.

Puck News published a report including statements from different sources who said Bieber started looking for a new agency or manager after months of not talking to Braun. However, separate insiders clarified to ET that the report was not true and that the "Ghost" hitmaker was not having meetings with other people to sign with new management.

The unnamed sources said Bieber and Braun collaborated recently.

However, it was still disclosed that the pop star has been working on new music without the manager's help for the first time in 16 years.

"All of Scooter Braun's clients are under contract and negotiations have been going on for several months as Scooter steps into his larger role as HYBE America CEO," the source explained. "People are spreading rumors based on what they know, but they are off. Scooter's team at SB Projects are still handling both Justin and Ariana as they work through what this new structure looks like."