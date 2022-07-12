Runway Waiters On The New Trend Of Incorporating Fashion Models In Events

Runway Waiters built their brand in the early days by elevating events using beautiful people with warm personalities to highlight fashion brands. They mainly worked in in-store settings where models are used to show off the brand's clothing, so bringing the models to the stores worked for both parties!

Runway Waiters' greatest challenge is the ever-changing trends and expansions in a highly competitive industry. They went from in-store events to private parties to corporate events and now utilize their model staff in productions, Instagram influencer work, and social media marketing. They’ve learned to be flexible and stay on trend to maintain a competitive edge in the market. However, they are happy everything has worked out so well and could never wish for anything to have gone any different.

Runway Waiters plans to expand to other states and get more involved with the production side of the events business. They have produced many events successfully for a brand like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Adidas and are looking forward to taking on more significant projects.

The crew is looking forward to when Runway Waiters will be synonymous with event models, every model and fashion brand in the world will recognize them, and every event producer will immediately think of Runway Waiters when hiring models for their fashion events. With the pace they have set, this dream will be a reality sooner than later.