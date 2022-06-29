How Russ Berman Is Helping Berman Law Become the First Publicly Traded Law Firm

Berman Law Group specializes in personal injury, catastrophic injury, class action, mass tort, medical malpractice, corporate law, real estate law, and hurricane damage. The firm, cited across seven locations in the U.S., was founded to give back to the community; Berman Law Group is always available for myriads of legal consultation and case evaluation. The firm works relentlessly to protect human rights while being compassionate and result-driven.

Russ Berman continues to guide Berman Law Group to achieving even more significant milestones since its inception, and the resolve to make the firm unique in every aspect of its operation remains unparalleled. He specializes in civil litigation and catastrophic claims and has successfully recovered millions as injury costs for thousands of clients. While the common saying- "service to humanity is the greatest of all" might seem like a buzzword, Berman holds this dear as he continues to extend his legal services to make room for charity organizations as well.

To date, Berman Law Group has donated to 30 charity foundations working to educate underprivileged children. Recently, the U.S President's brother- Frank Biden, who is also a senior advisor to the firm, participated in a free turkey distribution event in partnership with The Berman Law Group.

While many may believe Berman is just a legal connoisseur, he has even more things up his sleeve, as he also owns a real estate company, a magazine, an airline, TBT Baseball, a yacht brokerage, and a gym, among others. Despite these numerous achievements, The Berman Law Group prioritizes giving back to the community; one of the ways they do this is by becoming a publicly-traded company; another move to help more people become a part of The Berman Law Group.