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Russell Brand Complains the World Turned on Him After Assault Accusations: 'My Entire Life Has Been Consumed by These Allegations'

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Source: MEGA

Russell Brand took the stand during his sexual assault trial on October 28.

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Oct. 28 2026, Published 12:52 p.m. ET

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Russell Brand testified at his trial on Wednesday, October 28, that was held in London, England, and denied all sexual assault allegations against him.

The comedian, 51, claimed he wasn't able to persuade others to attest on his behalf in court as they want to refrain from associating with him.

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Russell Brand Alleged He Wasn't Able to Find People to Testify on His Behalf

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image of Russell brand
Source: MEGA

Russell Brand was asked if he was able to find others to testify for him.

While on the stand, Brand was asked by his laywer: "Were you able to persuade a single person with relevant evidence to come to give evidence on your behalf?"

"I have not," the Get Him to the Greek actor responded back.

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Russell Brand Is Facing 7 Criminal Charges Involving 6 Female Individuals

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Source: MEGA

The comedian's charges include three counts of r---.

His attorney then inquired if anyone "would touch him with a bargepole," to which Brand also said "no."

"My entire life has been consumed by these allegations. I have devoted myself to these matters," he added.

Brand is currently facing seven criminal charges involving six women, including three counts of r---, three counts of sexual assault, and one count of indecent assault, for alleged incidents occurring from 1999 through 2009. Brand pleaded not guilty to each of the accusations.

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Russell Brand's Legal Team Stated Any Intimate Activities Were Consensual

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Source: MEGA

'Consent is a fundamental, essential and necessary, and in many ways more important than s-- itself,' Russell Brand said in court.

Brand's defense team noted that any sexual activity was consensual, with his trial at Southwark Crown Court beginning on October 12. The court case is expected to go on for about six weeks.

"Consent is a fundamental, essential and necessary, and in many ways more important than s-- itself," Brand asserted. "I know what 'no' means," he went on.

The Rock of Ages alum also gained a small legal triumph on Tuesday, October 27, when the judge stated to the jury to find him not guilty of indecent assault. However, the charge was altered to attempted indecent assault.

image of Russell brand
Source: MEGA

'My entire life has been consumed by these allegations,' the British actor said.

Following the podcaster's testimony on Wednesday, he spoke to journalists outside of the courthouse.

"Due to the circumstances of today, I think it would be inappropriate for me to say anything other than I am very grateful that today’s a day for truth and justice and we are blessed that as yet we have a system that can accommodate such things," he said.

He was also accompanied by his wife, Laura Gallacher, whom he married in 2017.

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