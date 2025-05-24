Russell Crowe’s Fiancée Britney Theriot 'Loves Him at Any Size' Despite the Actor Losing Weight

A source said Britney Theriot has been a supportive partner to Russell Crowe amid his weight-loss journey.

While an insider insisted that "Britney loves him at any size," his "weight was getting to a point where it was endangering his health, so she finally had to step up and say something to him."

Russell Crowe 's weight has fluctuated over the years, but thanks to fiancée Britney Theriot , he's been able to steadily lose the extra pounds without backtracking.

To shape up, the pair "did a complete overhaul of their pantry and tossed out all the junk foods and snacks," the insider explained. "He didn’t want to go on a super calorie restricted diet, so instead he’s been focused on eating really clean healthy foods, lots of lean protein and fresh veggies and fruits."

Crowe's new lifestyle will also help him look his best when the couple ties the knot.

The actor's weight has been as high as 250 pounds.

The Oscar winner, 61, has also "pretty much cut out the drinking" except for special occasions.

In addition, "he’s working out with a personal trainer and doing a lot of cardio to burn off the fat."

"He’s lost a good 30 pounds at this point, but he’s still hoping to drop another 20 pounds to get back to a healthier weight," the source noted.

"It’s not really about how he looks, this is about his overall health and making sure he’s around for many years to come," the insider pointed out. "But, of course, he wants to look his best when he walks down the aisle and that means getting rid of his belly!"