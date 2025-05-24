Russell Crowe’s Fiancée Britney Theriot 'Loves Him at Any Size' Despite the Actor Losing Weight
Russell Crowe's weight has fluctuated over the years, but thanks to fiancée Britney Theriot, he's been able to steadily lose the extra pounds without backtracking.
While an insider insisted that "Britney loves him at any size," his "weight was getting to a point where it was endangering his health, so she finally had to step up and say something to him."
Russell Crowe's Fiancée Helped Him Lose Weight
Crowe's new lifestyle will also help him look his best when the couple ties the knot.
To shape up, the pair "did a complete overhaul of their pantry and tossed out all the junk foods and snacks," the insider explained. "He didn’t want to go on a super calorie restricted diet, so instead he’s been focused on eating really clean healthy foods, lots of lean protein and fresh veggies and fruits."
The Movie Star Has 20 More Pounds to Reach His Goal Weight
The Oscar winner, 61, has also "pretty much cut out the drinking" except for special occasions.
In addition, "he’s working out with a personal trainer and doing a lot of cardio to burn off the fat."
"He’s lost a good 30 pounds at this point, but he’s still hoping to drop another 20 pounds to get back to a healthier weight," the source noted.
"It’s not really about how he looks, this is about his overall health and making sure he’s around for many years to come," the insider pointed out. "But, of course, he wants to look his best when he walks down the aisle and that means getting rid of his belly!"
Russell Crowe's Physical Transformations
The Gladiator star has been able to transform himself physically for roles, once losing 50 pounds when he nabbed a part in The Nice Guys.
"I was 121.6 kilos (268 pounds) the first week of August," he told an Australian radio show in 2016. "I wanted to be the physical juxtaposition of Ryan Gosling.”
When Did Russell Crowe and Britney Theriot Start Dating?
According to a report, the lovers first met on the set of Broken City in 2013, though rumors of them dating didn't surface until 2019.
At the time, a source told OK! the star has been "so much calmer" since they linked up, adding, "the difference is like night and day."
The duo walked their first red carpet together in 2022 at the premiere of his flick Poker Face, and the following year, Crowe got down on one knee.
He previously married Danielle Spencer — the mother of his two sons — in 2003, separating in 2012 and finalizing their divorce in 2018.