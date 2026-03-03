or
Ryan Lochte's Ex-Wife Kayla Rae Reid Accuses Him of Cheating With New Girlfriend, Compares Him to Controversial Tristan Thompson

split image of Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid and Kayla Rae Reid
Source: mega; The Comeback Era Podcast / YouTube

Ryan Lochte's ex Kayla Rae Reid claims he cheated with his new girlfriend, and the betrayal reminded her of Tristan Thompson.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 3 2026, Published 5:49 p.m. ET

Ryan Lochte's ex-wife, Kayla Rae Reid, made explosive claims about their split, alleging the Olympic swimmer cheated on her with his current girlfriend.

During the Monday, March 2, episode of her podcast, "The Comeback Era," Reid, 34, suggested Lochte's new relationship with girlfriend Molly Gillihan began long before the couple split.

'Mistress'

image of Kayla Rae Reid claims Ryan Lochte was unfaithful during their marriage.
Source: The Comeback Era Podcast / YouTube

Kayla Rae Reid claims Ryan Lochte was unfaithful during their marriage.

While speaking with co-host Caroline Lunny, the conversation turned to Lochte's current living situation. Lunny accidentally referred to Gillihan as Lochte's "mistress" before quickly correcting herself.

"Your technically still-husband is already living with his girlfriend," Lunny said.

Reid appeared unfazed by the remark, replying, "I'm so happy for him. They've been happy for a very long time. Very long time. For many years. They go way back."

'He Was Fishing Elsewhere'

image of The former Playboy Playmate compared her experience to Khloé Kardashian's relationship drama.
Source: mega

The former Playboy Playmate compared her experience to Khloé Kardashian's relationship drama.

The former Playboy star went on to claim that other women frequently reached out to Lochte while they were still married — something she said left her feeling vulnerable, especially during pregnancy and postpartum.

"Sadly, it happened a lot," Reid told her co-host. "I noticed it happened while I was pregnant or postpartum."

She continued, "You're at such a vulnerable place, you feel so uncomfortable in your own body, and you just want to feel beautiful and loved and catered to. But it's like he was fishing elsewhere."

Comparison to Tristan Thompson

image of Reid filed for divorce from the Olympic swimmer in March 2025 after seven years of marriage.
Source: mega

Reid filed for divorce from the Olympic swimmer in March 2025 after seven years of marriage.

At one point in the discussion, Lunny referenced Khloé Kardashian's highly publicized relationship drama with Tristan Thompson, who repeatedly cheated on the reality star.

Reid admitted the comparison struck a personal chord.

"I just sobbed," she said. "I just felt so connected to her for some reason. I never related to someone’s story so much."

"I know those feelings that she was feeling so much," Reid added.

Divorce and Moving On

image of Lochte later revealed he had moved in with girlfriend Molly Gillihan and their blended family.
Source: mega

Lochte later revealed he had moved in with girlfriend Molly Gillihan and their blended family.

Reid filed for divorce from Lochte in March 2025 after seven years of marriage.

The former couple shares three children together: Caiden, 8, Liv, 6, and Georgia, 2. She publicly confirmed their split in June of that year.

"I made the hard decision to end my marriage after deep prayer and reflection," she wrote in an Instagram post at the time.

"I hold marriage in the highest regard, so this has been one of the most painful, revealing, and challenging seasons of my life," she continued.

Reid also hinted at deeper issues within the relationship, referencing a "betrayal" that contributed to the breakup.

Earlier this year, Lochte, 41, confirmed that he had moved in with Gillihan and her three children, forming what he described as a blended household.

"I fell in love with someone who shares those same values and who has three children of her own," Lochte told People in January.

"Together, we're a family of six kids," he added. "She's my best friend, our kids have formed an incredible bond, and it became clear that being together under one roof was the right next step for all of us."

