Ryan Lochte's Ex-Wife Kayla Rae Reid Accuses Him of Cheating With New Girlfriend, Compares Him to Controversial Tristan Thompson

Ryan Lochte's ex-wife, Kayla Rae Reid, made explosive claims about their split, alleging the Olympic swimmer cheated on her with his current girlfriend. During the Monday, March 2, episode of her podcast, "The Comeback Era," Reid, 34, suggested Lochte's new relationship with girlfriend Molly Gillihan began long before the couple split.

'Mistress'

Source: The Comeback Era Podcast / YouTube Kayla Rae Reid claims Ryan Lochte was unfaithful during their marriage.

While speaking with co-host Caroline Lunny, the conversation turned to Lochte's current living situation. Lunny accidentally referred to Gillihan as Lochte's "mistress" before quickly correcting herself. "Your technically still-husband is already living with his girlfriend," Lunny said. Reid appeared unfazed by the remark, replying, "I'm so happy for him. They've been happy for a very long time. Very long time. For many years. They go way back."

'He Was Fishing Elsewhere'

Source: mega The former Playboy Playmate compared her experience to Khloé Kardashian's relationship drama.

The former Playboy star went on to claim that other women frequently reached out to Lochte while they were still married — something she said left her feeling vulnerable, especially during pregnancy and postpartum. "Sadly, it happened a lot," Reid told her co-host. "I noticed it happened while I was pregnant or postpartum." She continued, "You're at such a vulnerable place, you feel so uncomfortable in your own body, and you just want to feel beautiful and loved and catered to. But it's like he was fishing elsewhere."

Comparison to Tristan Thompson

Source: mega Reid filed for divorce from the Olympic swimmer in March 2025 after seven years of marriage.

At one point in the discussion, Lunny referenced Khloé Kardashian's highly publicized relationship drama with Tristan Thompson, who repeatedly cheated on the reality star. Reid admitted the comparison struck a personal chord. "I just sobbed," she said. "I just felt so connected to her for some reason. I never related to someone’s story so much." "I know those feelings that she was feeling so much," Reid added.

Divorce and Moving On

Source: mega Lochte later revealed he had moved in with girlfriend Molly Gillihan and their blended family.