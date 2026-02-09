or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Ryan Lochte
NEWS

Ryan Lochte Moves in With New Girlfriend and Her Three Kids Just Months After Divorce

Split photo of Ryan Lochte, Molly Gillihan & Kids
Source: @ryanlochte/Instagram

Ryan Lochte moved in with girlfriend Molly Gillihan and her three kids nine months after his divorce.

Profile Image

Feb. 9 2026, Published 4:55 p.m. ET

Ryan Lochte has officially taken a big step forward in his personal life.

The former Olympic swimmer has moved in with his new girlfriend, Molly Gillihan, and her three children just nine months after his estranged wife, Kayla Reid, filed for divorce.

image of Ryan Lochte is sharing a home with girlfriend Molly Gilihan and her kids.
Source: @ryanlochte/Instagram

Ryan Lochte is sharing a home with girlfriend Molly Gilihan and her kids.

The 41-year-old athlete described this new chapter as “the right next step” after ending his seven-year marriage to Reid, with whom he shares three kids: Caiden, 8, Liv, 6, and Georgia, 2.

“I fell in love with someone who shares those same values and who has three children of her own,” Lochte told People on Thursday, January 15. “Together, we’re a family of six kids. She’s my best friend, our kids have formed an incredible bond, and it became clear that being together under one roof was the right next step for all of us.”

image of The star said they 'needed a bigger home to support our blended family.'
Source: @ryanlochte/Instagram

The star said they 'needed a bigger home to support our blended family.'

Lochte explained the practical reasons behind the move, emphasizing the need for a larger home to support their blended family. “We needed a bigger home to support our blended family, and we’re focused on creating a loving, stable environment for all of our children,” he added.

Reflecting on his transformation over the past several months, Lochte shared, “Everything I’ve done over the last 10 months has been about my kids and becoming the best father I can be for them.” He has committed to personal growth through rehab, therapy, and spirituality, saying, “Because of that growth, I’m grateful to now have my kids 50% of the time.”

Lochte celebrated their new living arrangements by posting a duo of photos with Gillihan on Instagram. “Home Sweet Home 🏠 #moveinday,” he captioned the snaps, showcasing their joyful new life together.

Ryan Lochte

Source: @ryanlochte/Instagram
Lochte and Gillihan started dating in July 2025, shortly after Reid announced their split. Lochte's romantic photos with Gillihan exhibit their deepening connection, which includes sweet moments like cuddling on the couch and celebrating the Fourth of July together.

image of Ryan Lochte introduced Molly Gilihan as his new girlfriend months after his divorce from Kayla Reid.
Source: @ryanlochte/Instagram

Ryan Lochte introduced Molly Gilihan as his new girlfriend months after his divorce from Kayla Reid.

Reid filed for divorce on March 26, 2025, and in her emotional announcement, she said, “I made the hard decision to end my marriage after deep prayer and reflection.” She expressed the pain and difficulty of the situation while indicating the need for healing.

image of Ryan Lochte and Kayla Reid are co-parenting their three kids.
Source: @kaylaraereid/Instagram

Ryan Lochte and Kayla Reid are co-parenting their three kids.

In the wake of their breakup, Reid subtly suggested there were issues of “betrayal” in their marriage, accusing Lochte of drug use around their children. “Shared parental responsibility would be detrimental to the children because [Ryan] has a history of substance abuse,” she claimed in court documents as she sought sole physical custody.

Lochte has openly admitted to battling substance abuse but has denied ever using drugs in front of their kids. Shortly after Reid's accusations, he checked himself into rehab, stating on Instagram that he was “54 days sober.”

