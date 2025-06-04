Shocking Split: Ryan Lochte's Wife Kayla Reid Files for Divorce From Olympian Swimmer After 7 Years of Marriage and 3 Kids
Ryan Lochte and wife Kayla Reid's marriage has come to an end.
The Olympian swimmer's spouse of seven years revealed via Instagram on Wednesday, June 4, that she had filed for divorce from Lochte.
Ryan Lochte and Kayla Reid Split
"Earlier this year, I made the hard decision to end my marriage after deep prayer and reflection," she penned in a lengthy white text, black screen social media message. "I hold marriage in the highest regard, so this has been one of the most painful, revealing, and challenging seasons of my life. I’ve been hesitant to share until I could do so from a place of healing — not from fresh, open wounds."
Reid continued: "Sometimes we face trials we didn’t choose or see coming. And in those moments, we’re forced to make the hardest decisions to protect our peace, our children, and our future. I’ve come to the understanding that staying isn’t always the most loving decision someone can make. For me, leaving was an act of love — for those around me and for myself."
Kayla Reid Secretly Filed for Divorce From Ryan Lochte in March
According to court records, Reid filed for divorce on March 26.
The former longtime lovers tied the knot in 2018 and share a son Caiden, 8, as well as daughters Liv, almost 6, and Georgia, nearly 2.
Lochte — who has won 12 Olympic medals in swimming — first met Reid in 2016, the very same year he competed in the Rio de Janeiro Olympic games.
As for why she decided to come forward with news about her shocking split, Reid said "living with transparency and authenticity has been how I have grown into the person I am today."
- Ryan Lochte Almost Divorced Wife Kayla as Swimmer Suffered 'Hard Depression' After Failing to Qualify for Olympics in 2021
- Lindsie Chrisley Announces Split From Husband Will Campbell: 'While One Door Closes, Another Opens'
- Kim Zolciak's Estranged Husband Kroy Biermann 'Not Bitter' About Divorce, Source Spills
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"And I’ll continue to do so — while also protecting the parts of this journey that are private and unfolding in uncharted territory," she added. "I believe God is still at work — even in the breaking, even in the unknown. I choose to believe that new growth can emerge from broken ground."
"Moving forward, I’m choosing to give myself grace. I’m choosing resilience. And I’m choosing to believe that what lies ahead will bring strength and peace. Your prayers and continued support mean the world to me right now," she concluded, captioning the post with a simple wounded heart emoji.
Ryan Lochte Speaks Out After Divorce News
Shortly after Reid's upload, Lochte also released a statement via Instagram.
"I want to take a moment to acknowledge what Kayla shared. This past year has brought major changes for both of us as we’ve come to the difficult decision to end our marriage. I’m deeply grateful for the life we’ve built together and especially for the love we share for our three children," he expressed in a similar white text, black screen message.
He added: "Although this decision hasn’t been easy, I believe it’s the right step toward peace and well-being for us both. I remain committed to healing, growth and co-parenting with care and respect as we move forward separately. Thank you to our family and friends for your continued support — it truly means a lot as we begin this new chapter."