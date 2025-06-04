Shocking Split: Ryan Lochte's Wife Kayla Reid Files for Divorce From Olympian Swimmer After 7 Years of Marriage and 3 Kids

"Earlier this year, I made the hard decision to end my marriage after deep prayer and reflection," she penned in a lengthy white text, black screen social media message. "I hold marriage in the highest regard, so this has been one of the most painful, revealing, and challenging seasons of my life. I’ve been hesitant to share until I could do so from a place of healing — not from fresh, open wounds."

Reid continued: "Sometimes we face trials we didn’t choose or see coming. And in those moments, we’re forced to make the hardest decisions to protect our peace, our children, and our future. I’ve come to the understanding that staying isn’t always the most loving decision someone can make. For me, leaving was an act of love — for those around me and for myself."