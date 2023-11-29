Ryan Lochte Almost Divorced Wife Kayla as Swimmer Suffered 'Hard Depression' After Failing to Qualify for Olympics in 2021
Ryan Lochte's marriage is stronger than his pain.
The American Olympic swimmer's frustration nearly lead to a divorce from his wife, Kayla Rae Reid, after he didn't make the cut for a spot on Team U.S.A. for the Tokyo Olympics a few years ago.
The 39-year-old opened up on the rough patch to his former Dancing With the Stars partner, Cheryl Burke, during a recent episode of her "S--, Lies, and Spray Tans" podcast.
"I went through a hard depression after I didn’t make the Olympic team in 2021," the 12-time Olympic medalist confessed during the Monday, November 27, episode. "I would always wake up and I couldn’t even go outside to take my trash out to the end of the driveway because I was just so depressed. I couldn’t even get out of bed."
His utter devastation not only affected career, but it began to drastically strain parts of his personal life — especially his relationship with his wife, 32, whom Lochte tied the knot with in 2018.
"Me and my wife, we were about to get a divorce because she was like, 'Who are you?'" Lochte emotionally admitted. "I would wake up every day, look at myself in the mirror and be like, 'f------ pathetic.' I would cry all the time. I let everyone down and I think that was the biggest thing because I love everybody. I have a good heart."
Despite being at one of the lowest points of his life, the professional swimmer managed to "put his foot forward" before too much damage had been done.
"The biggest thing that helped was my family," Lochte expressed of Reid and their three children.
Prior to the rough patch in their marriage, the couple welcomed their son, Caiden, 6, and daughter Liv, 4.
Fortunately, Lochte and Reid were able to work through their struggles and welcomed an adorable baby girl named Georgia back in June.
The lovebirds celebrated the fifth anniversary of their wedding celebration on September 9, though they notably had a civil ceremony in January 2018.
"Happy Anniversary my love! The past 5 years we've been married have been the happiest of my life. Love you!" Lochte captioned the post from two months ago.
Reid similarly posted for her and her husband's special day, writing at the time: "HAPPY ANNIVERSARY DARLING @ryanlochte ♥️Thank you for loving me all day everyday in every way."