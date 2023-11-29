OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Ryan Lochte
OK LogoCOUPLES

Ryan Lochte Almost Divorced Wife Kayla as Swimmer Suffered 'Hard Depression' After Failing to Qualify for Olympics in 2021

ryan lochte wife kayla almost divorced olympics
Source: @kaylaraereid/Instagram
By:

Nov. 29 2023, Published 2:57 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Ryan Lochte's marriage is stronger than his pain.

The American Olympic swimmer's frustration nearly lead to a divorce from his wife, Kayla Rae Reid, after he didn't make the cut for a spot on Team U.S.A. for the Tokyo Olympics a few years ago.

Article continues below advertisement
ryan lochte wife kayla almost divorced olympics
Source: @ryanlochte/Instagram

Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid tied the knot in 2018.

The 39-year-old opened up on the rough patch to his former Dancing With the Stars partner, Cheryl Burke, during a recent episode of her "S--, Lies, and Spray Tans" podcast.

"I went through a hard depression after I didn’t make the Olympic team in 2021," the 12-time Olympic medalist confessed during the Monday, November 27, episode. "I would always wake up and I couldn’t even go outside to take my trash out to the end of the driveway because I was just so depressed. I couldn’t even get out of bed."

His utter devastation not only affected career, but it began to drastically strain parts of his personal life — especially his relationship with his wife, 32, whom Lochte tied the knot with in 2018.

Article continues below advertisement
ryan lochte wife kayla almost divorced olympics
Source: @ryanlochte/Instagram

The duo almost divorced because of Ryan Lochte's depression after failing to qualify for the 2021 Olympics.

"Me and my wife, we were about to get a divorce because she was like, 'Who are you?'" Lochte emotionally admitted. "I would wake up every day, look at myself in the mirror and be like, 'f------ pathetic.' I would cry all the time. I let everyone down and I think that was the biggest thing because I love everybody. I have a good heart."

Despite being at one of the lowest points of his life, the professional swimmer managed to "put his foot forward" before too much damage had been done.

Article continues below advertisement
ryan lochte wife kayla almost divorced olympics
Source: @kaylaraereid/Instagram

Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid share three children together.

MORE ON:
Ryan Lochte

"The biggest thing that helped was my family," Lochte expressed of Reid and their three children.

Prior to the rough patch in their marriage, the couple welcomed their son, Caiden, 6, and daughter Liv, 4.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

ryan lochte wife kayla almost divorced olympics
Source: @ryanlochte/Instagram

Ryan Lochte's romance with Kayla Rae Reid began after she slid in his DMs.

Article continues below advertisement

Fortunately, Lochte and Reid were able to work through their struggles and welcomed an adorable baby girl named Georgia back in June.

The lovebirds celebrated the fifth anniversary of their wedding celebration on September 9, though they notably had a civil ceremony in January 2018.

Source: OK!

"Happy Anniversary my love! The past 5 years we've been married have been the happiest of my life. Love you!" Lochte captioned the post from two months ago.

Reid similarly posted for her and her husband's special day, writing at the time: "HAPPY ANNIVERSARY DARLING @ryanlochte ♥️Thank you for loving me all day everyday in every way."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.