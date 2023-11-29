Ryan Lochte Almost Divorced Wife Kayla as Swimmer Suffered 'Hard Depression' After Failing to Qualify for Olympics in 2021

The 39-year-old opened up on the rough patch to his former Dancing With the Stars partner, Cheryl Burke, during a recent episode of her "S--, Lies, and Spray Tans" podcast.

"I went through a hard depression after I didn’t make the Olympic team in 2021," the 12-time Olympic medalist confessed during the Monday, November 27, episode. "I would always wake up and I couldn’t even go outside to take my trash out to the end of the driveway because I was just so depressed. I couldn’t even get out of bed."

His utter devastation not only affected career, but it began to drastically strain parts of his personal life — especially his relationship with his wife, 32, whom Lochte tied the knot with in 2018.