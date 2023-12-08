Ryan O'Neal's Dying Regret: '70s Heartthrob Was Fearful He'd Never Make Amends With Troubled Son Redmond
Before Ryan O'Neal died at 82 years old on Friday, December 8, the actor wanted to make amends with his troubled son Redmond O'Neal, who allegedly refused to give him the time of day.
According to Globe, Ryan told his former partner Farrah Fawcett on her deathbed that he would take care of the only child they share together. However, Redmond has been locked up in a state psychiatric hospital for over three years after he allegedly robbed a convenience store in addition to having a number of offenses.
Redmond also was charged with attempted murder after he stabbed a bunch of random people in Los Angeles, Calif.
“Redmond suffers from bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and antisocial personality disorder, and in his mind, his father is the devil,” spilled a source prior to his death.
“Now Ryan doesn’t believe he has much time left, and he wants to hug Redmond and tell him how sorry he is he couldn’t keep his promise to his mother,” the insider claimed at the time. “Ryan has made a lot of mistakes in his life, but his greatest sorrow is not being able to honor his vow to Farrah.”
As OK! previously reported, Ryan's son, 56-year-old actor Patrick O'Neal, confirmed the news via social media.
"So this is the toughest thing I’ve ever had to say but here we go. My dad passed away peacefully today, with his loving team by his side supporting him and loving him as he would us. This is very difficult for my wife Summer and I, but I will share some feelings to give you an idea of how great a man he is. My father Ryan O’Neal has always been my hero. I looked up to him and he was always bigger than life. When I was born in 1967 my dad was already a TV star on Peyton Place," he shared.
"That’s where he met my mom Leigh Taylor-Young, and about 9 months later (give or take a date night or two) I was born. My dad became an international movie star with Love Story at the beginning of the 1970’s, a decade he absolutely crushed by starring in movies like What’s Up, Doc?, Paper Moon, Barry Lyndon, A Bridge Too Far, The Main Event, and The Driver. He is a Hollywood legend. Full stop. The growth spurt of the first name Ryan can be traced back to my dad. That’s a fact. He was Rodney Harrington on Peyton Place 3 days a week (he starred in 500 shows over 5 years) and then of course the name Ryan peaked after Love Story (the film that saved Paramount Studios and earned my dad a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame)."
Ryan had a slew of health issues over the years — he was diagnosed with leukemia in 2001 and then with prostate cancer in 2012. He later underwent back surgery in 2017.
Ryan is survived by four children: Tatum and Griffin, whom he shared with Joanna Moore, Patrick, whom he shared with Leigh Taylor-Young and Redmond, whom he shared with Farrah.