Ryan O'Neal Dead at 82, His Son Reveals: 'Toughest Thing I've Ever Had to Say'

Patrick preemptively defended his father's name and legacy from any negative press that might be dug up since his passing.

"I will share my father’s legacy forever," he wrote. I will not be deterred from outside voices that say negative things. If you choose to talk s--- about my dad, even though you have no clue what you are talking about, you will get called out If you go that route, I recommend you take a good look in the mirror first."

"My dad was 82, and lived a kick a-- life. I hope the first thing he brags about in Heaven is how he sparred 2 rounds with Joe Frazier in 1966, on national TV, with Muhammad Ali doing the commentary, and went toe to toe with Smokin’ Joe."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!