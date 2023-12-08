Ryan O'Neal Dead at 82, His Son Reveals: 'Toughest Thing I've Ever Had to Say'
Oscar-nominated actor Ryan O'Neal passed away at 82, leaving behind a legacy of memorable performances in some of the most iconic movies of the 1970s.
His son Patrick O'Neal shared the tragic news on Instagram, expressing the deep sense of loss and void that his father's absence will create in their lives.
Ryan's career spanned over several decades, during which he delivered stellar performances that captivated audiences worldwide.
Films including Love Story, What's Up, Doc and Paper Moon showcased his undeniable talent and helped solidify his place in Hollywood history. He also appeared in Stanley Kubrick's 1975 historical drama Barry Lyndon, further establishing his versatility as an actor.
Patrick's heartfelt message on Instagram read, "Ryan was a very generous man who has always been there to help his loved ones for decade upon decade. Those same people are heartbroken today and will be for a long time."
The post continued thanking a list of family and loved ones who were there for the Academy Award-nominated actor throughout his career.
Patrick preemptively defended his father's name and legacy from any negative press that might be dug up since his passing.
"I will share my father’s legacy forever," he wrote. I will not be deterred from outside voices that say negative things. If you choose to talk s--- about my dad, even though you have no clue what you are talking about, you will get called out If you go that route, I recommend you take a good look in the mirror first."
"My dad was 82, and lived a kick a-- life. I hope the first thing he brags about in Heaven is how he sparred 2 rounds with Joe Frazier in 1966, on national TV, with Muhammad Ali doing the commentary, and went toe to toe with Smokin’ Joe."
As the news of Ryan's passing spreads, tributes and condolences are pouring in from fans and colleagues in the industry.
TV personality Piers Morgan took to X, formerly known as Twitter, reminiscing about his past interactions with the actor, writing, "Did a brilliant interview with Ryan O’Neal for CNN a few years ago, in which he was extraordinarily honest & emotional about his tormented private life ... His performance in Love Story alone was iconic. Superb actor, proper movie star, complex guy."
Filmmaker Robert Meyer Burnett also tweeted, "RIP Ryan O'Neal. I've had a lifelong LOVE STORY with your Barry Lyndon."