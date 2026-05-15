Ryan Perdz Wants ‘Heavy Eyes’ to Reach Fans ‘Who Sometimes Can’t Speak for Themselves’

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Some songs find you exactly when you need them. Ryan Perdz hopes "Heavy Eyes" is one of them. On Friday, May 15, the 24-year-old singer-songwriter will release the dark, emotional new single — a song about loss, mental health, and the weight of moving forward when someone you love no longer can. "The inspiration behind 'Heavy Eyes' is the struggle of losing someone and the weight it holds in your life," Perdz said in a statement. "It's a track that I believe will really help people who struggle with mental health. My lyrics will speak to the people who sometimes can't speak for themselves."

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That message is hitting at the right time. A 2026 Grow Therapy report found that nearly a third of Gen Z Americans now seek professional support after a loss — compared to just 23% of Baby Boomers — while a separate 2025 Tebra study reported that 92% of Americans say music has helped them through difficult times. More than half have even used it as an alternative to traditional therapy. Perdz has been writing for that exact audience for years. The multi-instrumentalist built a million-plus TikTok following during the pandemic by posting acoustic grunge covers online, with his rendition of Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit" alone racking up over 60 million views. The viral momentum caught the attention of Big Machine Rock, which signed him in January 2025.

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Source: Credit: Ryan Perdz