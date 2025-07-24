or
Why Was Ryan Phillippe Left Out of 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Sequel?

Ryan Philippe was left out of the 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' sequel.

July 24 2025, Published 6:33 a.m. ET

Ryan Phillippe fans were left disappointed when it was announced that he would not reprise his role as Barry Cox in the legacy sequel of I Know What You Did Last Summer.

While original cast members make a return, the absence of Phillippe, who starred in the first film back in 1997, has sparked curiosity among fans.

Ryan Phillippe played Barry Cox in 'I Know What You Did Last Summer.'

In the original movie, Barry was one of the core friends alongside Julie James (Jennifer Love Hewitt), Ray Bronson (Freddie Prinze Jr.), and Helen Shivers (Sarah Michelle Gellar).

Their story revolves around a hit-and-run accident that haunts them a year later. Barry's fate is sealed when he is killed by The Fisherman, ultimately ending up in an icebox on a boat.

Despite Barry's fate, horror fans know that death isn't always final. In fact, Gellar's character, Helen, met a gruesome end but still appeared in a 2025 dream sequence.

So, what's behind Phillippe's notable absence in this sequel?

image of Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. return as survivors, while Sarah Michelle Gellar makes a cameo as Helen in a dream sequence.
Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. return as survivors, while Sarah Michelle Gellar makes a cameo as Helen in a dream sequence.

Why Isn't Barry Cox Back?

Producer Neal H. Moritz clarified the reason for Phillippe's absence during a July interview with People. He explained that while the conversation about Barry's return arose, it just didn't fit within the narrative they were crafting.

Moritz stated, "It just got to be too much. We have a Barry Cox mention. He gets a shout-out. But, yeah, it started to feel like too many ideas. But it is not for a lack of love of Ryan — he is amazing. And I do think there is a very fun way to integrate Ryan into a sequel that I hope happens."

Phillippe Reflects on His Character's Fate

Phillippe has addressed the recurring theme of death in his projects, including I Know What You Did Last Summer. During a May episode of the "Just for Variety" podcast, he expressed some regret about frequently dying in his roles.

"I feel like I made the wrong move dying in all of these projects because then when they're resurrected, I don't get to be a part of them," he said. He mentioned dying in projects like Cruel Intentions and Big Sky as well.

image of Ryan Phillippe expressed some regret dying in so many roles.
Ryan Phillippe expressed some regret dying in so many roles.

"You want to live in case there's more movies to be made," he added. "But it's cool to see that those films, those projects have endured — that they had the impact culturally that they did."

Phillippe Disproves Witherspoon Connection

Amid the buzz surrounding his role, rumors surfaced that his ex-wife Reese Witherspoon helped him land the iconic part in I Know What You Did Last Summer.

In response to an Instagram post from Prime Video claiming she had auditioned and recommended him, Phillippe quickly shot that down. "Not sure that story is truuuuuue, but it's very cute," he replied.

image of Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon married in 1999, had two kids, but split in 2006.
Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon married in 1999, had two kids, but split in 2006.

Phillippe and Witherspoon were married from 1998 to 2008, and while their paths diverged, the memories of their early careers remain intertwined.

