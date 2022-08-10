Ryan Rezaie Shares His Success Mantra: Consistency And Dedication
A mantra or set of affirmations is a great way to put yourself in the mindset of success. Ryan Rezaie credits a lot of his accomplishments to his consistent mantra: consistency and dedication. He wants to share how these principles can help any aspiring entrepreneur.
Rezaie is a business consultant with an emphasis on building his career in the real estate and automotive sectors. When he was beginning his journey, he had trouble making strides regularly. However, he soon learned that consistency is one of the best ways to get noticed in any industry. "Anyone can do something once or twice," says Rezaie. "To stand out in your field, you need to show that you can do it dozens or even hundreds of times." When you're getting started, this probably means being consistent in practicing your craft and researching. Once you have your business off the ground, it means consistently working hard and making a name for yourself.
Another way to get noticed in any area of business is dedication. You need to honestly believe in what you're doing to make a good impression. "If you're not passionate about your business, it will show," says Rezaie. "When people are just in it for the money, it's self-evident. You need to love the work you're doing beyond the money you'll make." Dedication also means never giving up, even when times are hard. "Most people are afraid of failure, but it's not the worst thing that can happen," says Rezaie. "It's much better to fail than never reach for your dreams in the first place." If you're dedicated to achieving your dreams, they're much more likely to become a reality.
Rezaie's mantra of consistency and dedication has gotten him far. Developing your own mantra or adopting his could help you start your own business.