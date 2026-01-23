or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > Breaking News
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Ryan Wedding, Ex-Olympic Snowboarder Accused of Being a Drug Kingpin, Arrested After Hiding From Authorities for Years

composite photo of pam bondi and an fbi most wanted pamphlet showing ryan wedding
Source: mega

Ryan Wedding, the former Olympic snowboarder accused of heading a drug-trafficking rig, has finally been caught after evading arrest for years.

Jan. 23 2026, Published 10:33 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Ryan Wedding, the former Olympic snowboarder accused of trafficking cocaine, has finally been caught after evading arrest for years.

On Friday, January 23, law enforcement officials confirmed they had him in custody to NBC News.

The 44-year-old Canadian was one of the FBI's 10 most wanted fugitives for allegedly leading a transnational cocaine network linked to the Sinaloa Cartel.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi previously claimed the drug ring brings approximately 60 metric tons of cocaine from Colombia, through Mexico into Southern California annually. FBI Director Kash Patel has compared Wedding to notorious drug lords like Pablo Escobar and Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán.

Article continues below advertisement

What Is Ryan Wedding Charged With?

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Ryan Wedding is now in custody as of Friday, January 23.
Source: mega

Ryan Wedding is now in custody as of Friday, January 23.

Wedding was charged with eight felonies, including three counts of murder and one count of attempt to commit murder back in September of 2024.

Then, in November 2025, a grand jury indictment against the former Olympic athlete charged him with the death of a federal witness who was supposed to testify against him.

Wedding allegedly "placed a bounty" on the witness' head through a Canadian website, leading to him being shot dead at a restaurant in Colombia in January 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

Where Was Ryan Wedding Hiding?

image of The Canadian Olympian allegedly spent close to a decade on the run.
Source: mega

The Canadian Olympian allegedly spent close to a decade on the run.

Wedding, who spent close to a decade on the run from authorities, was rumored to be living in Mexico with heavy protection from the cartel.

The FBI had recently offered a staggering reward of $15 million for information, describing the Olympian as an "extremely violent criminal believed to be responsible for the murder of numerous people abroad."

Details of Wedding's long-awaited arrest have not yet been released, though Patel, Bondi and Royal Canadian Mounted Police are expected to brief the public on his apprehension on Friday morning.

MORE ON:
Breaking News

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of The FBI had recently offered a staggering reward of $15 million for information leading to his arrest.
Source: mega

The FBI had recently offered a staggering reward of $15 million for information leading to his arrest.

The U.S. Treasury Department recently claimed Wedding has built a "complex web" of assets to obscure his wealth, using luxury cars, motorcycles, properties, cryptocurrency and front businesses.

In December 2025, FBI officials confirmed that Mexican authorities seized 62 motorcycles believed to be owned by Wedding. It's been rumored that some of the motorbikes were famously ridden by Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez in MotoGP.

A statement from the FBI at the time read: "This month, Mexican authorities executed multiple search warrants and seized a large number of motorcycles with an estimated value of approximately $40 million USD believed to be owned by FBI's Top Ten Fugitive Ryan James Wedding."

When Did Ryan Wedding Compete in the Olympics?

image of Ryan Wedding competed in the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics.
Source: mega

Ryan Wedding competed in the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics.

FBI agents also discovered two vehicles, two Olympic medals, methamphetamine, marijuana, various art pieces and ammunition. It's unclear who the medals belong to, as Wedding finished 24th in his appearance at the games.

The Canadian-born snowboarder participated in the 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake City. It was the only time he competed.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.