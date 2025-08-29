or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Sabrina Carpenter's New Album 'Man's Best Friend': Tracklist, Release Date and More

Source: MEGA

Sabrina Carpenter's seventh studio album, 'Man's Best Friend,' released on August 29.

Aug. 29 2025, Published 7:33 a.m. ET

When Did Sabrina Carpenter Announce Her New Album 'Man's Best Friend'?

Source: MEGA

Sabrina Carpenter's new album, 'Man's Best Friend,' follows her 2024 release, 'Short n' Sweet.'

Sabrina Carpenter is kicking off a new chapter with a new album.

On June 11, the 26-year-old singer hyped fans when she announced the release of her seventh studio album, Man's Best Friend.

"i can't wait for it to be yours x Pre-order now," part of the caption read.

The news came after Carpenter dropped the album's lead single, "Manchild," on June 5. She collaborated with Jack Antonoff and Amy Allen to create the lyrics for the track.

Who Worked With Sabrina Carpenter on 'Man's Best Friend'?

Source: MEGA

'Man's Best Friend' is Sabrina Carpenter's seventh studio album.

In addition to Antonoff and Allen, Carpenter also worked with John Ryan, who wrote the lyrics and produced several songs from the album.

"Obviously, I write songs about exactly how I feel, so I guess I can't be so surprised that people are interested in who and what those songs are about. That's something that comes with the territory," she previously told Rolling Stone about making music.

How Many Tracks Are on Sabrina Carpenter's New Album 'Man's Best Friend'?

Source: MEGA

Sabrina Carpenter's new album, 'Man's Best Friend,' includes a bonus track.

Carpenter's new album, Man's Best Friend, has a total of 12 songs: "Manchild," "Tears," "My Man On Willpower," "Sugar Talking," "We Broke Up Again Last Night," "Nobody's Son," "Never Getting Laid," "When Did You Get Hot?," "Go Go Juice," "Don't Worry I'll Make You Worry," "House Tour" and "Goodbye."

MORE ON:
Sabrina Carpenter

What Is the Cover Art for Sabrina Carpenter's 'Man's Best Friend'?

Source: MEGA

The cover art for the new album garnered mixed reactions.

When Sabrina announced her new album, she included a provocative album cover showing her wearing a black mini dress and matching high heels as she posed on all fours. A person in a suit was also in the frame, grabbing the singer by the hair.

After the R-rated image attracted criticism, Carpenter unveiled the alternate cover "approved by God."

She previously responded to an X user who asked if she has "a personality outside of s--," saying, "girl yes and it is goooooood."

What Has Sabrina Carpenter Said About Her New Album 'Man's Best Friend'?

Source: MEGA

Her new album has already made headlines with the release of the single 'Manchild.'

In a cover story for Rolling Stone published on June 12, Carpenter said she could have stretched out Short n' Sweet but was "inspired to write and make something new."

"Why would I wait three years just for the sake of waiting three years? It’s all about what feels right. I'm learning to listen to that a lot more, instead of what is perceived as the right or wrong move," she added.

Before the release of Man's Best Friend, she appeared in an interview on CBS Mornings, where she declared her new album "is not for any pearl clutchers."

She added to Gayle King, "But I also think that even pearl clutchers can listen to an album like that in their own solitude and find something that makes them smirk and chuckle to themselves."

When Does 'Man's Best Friend' Come Out?

Source: MEGA

Sabrina Carpenter's 'Man's Best Friend' hits platforms on August 29.

Man's Best Friend is available to stream on music platforms starting August 29.

