Home > News > Sabrina Carpenter NEWS Sabrina Carpenter Is All Grown Up! 10 of the Singer's Raunchiest Lyrics From Her New Album 'Short n' Sweet' Unveiled Source: MEGA Sabrina Carpenter just dropped her new album 'Short n' Sweet.'

Sabrina Carpenter just dropped her latest album, Short n' Sweet, on Friday, August 23, and in true Carpenter fashion, the album is chock-full of promiscuity and raunchy lyrics. What are the most shocking ones? Scan through the below to see the bawdiest of the bunch.

'Taste'

In opening track "Taste," Carpenter coyly croons the following: "I heard you're back together and if that's true / You'll just have to taste me when he's kissin' you."

'Good Graces'

"I'll tell all the world you finish your chores prematurely," Carpenter sings in "Good Graces." "I won’t give a f--- about you," she later says repeatedly.

'Sharpest Tool'

In "Sharpest Tool," Carpenter tells a lover, "you're not the sharpest tool in the shed," later confessing, "we had s--, I met your best friends."

'Coincidence'

On "Coincidence," the singer-actress shares the following: “Last week, you didn't have any doubts / This week, you're holding space for her tongue in your mouth / Now she's sendin' you some picturеs wearin' less and less / Tryna turn thе past into the present tense."

'Bed Chem'

"Come ride on me — I mean camaraderie," Carpenter quips in "Bed Chem." Later on in the song, she bets that "the thermostat's set at six-nine."

'Dumb and Poetic'

In "Dumb and Poetic," Carpenter laments the following: “And I promise the mushrooms aren’t changing your life / Will you crash your car in a bend in the wreckage? / F--- with my head like it’s some kind of fetish.”

'Slim Pickins'

On "Slim Pickins," Carpenter confesses a guy is "naked in my room." "Missing all the things he’s missing / God knows that he isn’t living large,” she continues sharing.

'Juno'

"Juno" is definitely the most provocative track on the album. One set of lyrics reads: "Don't have to tell your hot a-- a thing / Oh, yeah, you just get it / Whole package, babe, I like the way you fit / God bless your dad's genetics, mm, uh.”

Juno

"Wanna try out some freaky positions?" Carpenter asks during "Juno," adding, "Have you ever tried this one?"

Juno

Noting she "can't help" herself as her "hormones are high," Carpenter goes on to sing the following in "Juno": “Adore me, hold me, and explore me / Mark your territory / Tell me I'm the only, only, only, only one / Adore me, hold me (Ah-ah), and explore me / I’m so f------ horny / Tell me I'm the only, only, only, only one."