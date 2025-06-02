Sabrina Carpenter Shows Off Her Butt in Cheeky Pair of Super Short Daisy Dukes: Watch
Sabrina Carpenter turned heads in her latest social media post.
On Monday, June 2, the singer uploaded a 16-second video that showed her trying to hitch a ride on a deserted street while rocking a super-short pair of Daisy dukes.
She paired the cheeky denim bottoms with a cropped white top and a pair of tall high heels.
Sabrina Carpenter Wears Daisy Dukes in New Video
In the clip, the star — who had a suitcase on the ground next to her — put out her thumb, but a truck drove right past her, prompting her to yell out in frustration. She tries and fails once more when an old-fashioned car comes by, with a voiceover from Carpenter laughing and saying, "Oh, boy."
It's unclear what the video was for since she didn't include a caption, leaving fans to share their excitement and theories in the comments section.
"It has to be a 'Busy Woman' music video bc of the suitcase," one admirer guessed, while another asked, "Omg new music??? DROP IT NOW 💋💋💋."
"New Song Coming? @sabrinacarpenter," another fan questioned, while one person joked of her shorts, "Sab said 'Suns out, Buns out' ☀️ 💙."
The post racked up over two millions "likes" in just two hours.
The Disney Channel alum's hot look comes one month after she wowed at the 2025 Met Gala, where she wore a cropped maroon suit jacket that featured a super long train that hit the floor.
She wore a matching bodysuit and sky-high heels but opted to not wear anything else on the bottom.
While chatting with Vogue, the pop star explained the pantsless look was Pharrell Williams' idea, with the "Happy" crooner acting as one of the night's co-chairs.
"He was like, 'You're quite short, so no pants for you.' So here we are. Here we are," Carpenter quipped.
Sabrina Carpenter Went Pantsless for the 2025 Met Gala
"Never been to the bathroom once because I've never been able to use it in my outfit. So tonight might be the night," the "Espresso" crooner joked of her ensemble. "We'll see... And I'm just gonna let everybody know what it looks like. I'm sure it's just a normal museum bathroom, but I'm excited to find out."
She raved over the NYC event on Instagram, gushing, "Thank you Anna [Wintour] for such a special night🤍 @voguemagazineand a special thank you to the incomparable @pharrell and the whole team at @louisvuitton for this amazing look that was tailored to perfection🌹always always always thank you to my perfect team that takes such good care of me."
The Grammy winner completely changed up her look for the after-party, stepping out in a furry yellow Louis Vuitton coat over a white buttoned-up shirt, black pants and a black tie.