Sabrina Carpenter Shows Off Her Butt in Cheeky Pair of Super Short Daisy Dukes: Watch

The Disney Channel alum's hot look comes one month after she wowed at the 2025 Met Gala, where she wore a cropped maroon suit jacket that featured a super long train that hit the floor.

She wore a matching bodysuit and sky-high heels but opted to not wear anything else on the bottom.

While chatting with Vogue, the pop star explained the pantsless look was Pharrell Williams' idea, with the "Happy" crooner acting as one of the night's co-chairs.

"He was like, 'You're quite short, so no pants for you.' So here we are. Here we are," Carpenter quipped.