Sabrina Carpenter Goes Pantless as She Flaunts Her Toned Legs at the 2025 Met Gala

"I’m a massive fan of Pharrell [Williams] and have been to the [Louis Vuitton] show, and I was just like, ‘If I could go this year with him, that would be my dream.’ And it came true!" Carpenter gushed to Vogue. "And he was like, ‘You’re quite short, so no pants for you.’ So here we are!"

She proceeded to express how "grateful" she is to be among so many "incredible creations."

"I've never been to the bathroom once because I have never been able to use it in my outfit...we'll see," she joked. "I am sure it's a normal museum bathroom, but I'm excited to find out."

Carpenter is stepping away from her former Disney persona, as demonstrated by seductive pop ballads like "Bed Chem" and cheeky public behavior. During her Short n’ Sweet Tour, the Grammy Award-winning artist debuts a new s-- position every night during her performance of "Juno."