Sabrina Carpenter Goes Pantless as She Flaunts Her Toned Legs at the 2025 Met Gala
Sabrina Carpenter isn't afraid to strip down in her sultry songs — and her 2025 Met Gala ensemble is no different.
The "Espresso" singer left her pants behind as she showed off her long legs in a tailored bodysuit with a white collar from Louis Vuitton.
Carpenter flaunted her cleavage in the chocolate-brown one-piece, which featured suit tails cascading from each side of the design. She paired the look with matching sky-high heels as a bodyguard helped her train make its way up the stairs.
"I’m a massive fan of Pharrell [Williams] and have been to the [Louis Vuitton] show, and I was just like, ‘If I could go this year with him, that would be my dream.’ And it came true!" Carpenter gushed to Vogue. "And he was like, ‘You’re quite short, so no pants for you.’ So here we are!"
She proceeded to express how "grateful" she is to be among so many "incredible creations."
"I've never been to the bathroom once because I have never been able to use it in my outfit...we'll see," she joked. "I am sure it's a normal museum bathroom, but I'm excited to find out."
Carpenter is stepping away from her former Disney persona, as demonstrated by seductive pop ballads like "Bed Chem" and cheeky public behavior. During her Short n’ Sweet Tour, the Grammy Award-winning artist debuts a new s-- position every night during her performance of "Juno."
During a March 16 show in Paris, she went viral for an Eiffel Tower pose, where she leaned down in between two men who clasped their hands in a pyramid above her.
The song’s title is a reference to the 2007 teen pregnancy flick of the same name. She belts out the clever lyrics, "I know you want my touch for life/ If you love me right, then who knows?/ I might let you make me Juno."
At her March 14 tour stop in Manchester, England, Carpenter flipped off the crowd after they booed her for not chugging her entire drink.
"Never boo me again!" she joked.
"For a long time, Sabrina tried to please everyone — she was a Disney kid, so there were a lot of restrictions and expectations, people telling her how she should act," a source told Life & Style. "But she makes her own rules now."
The insider added, "When Sabrina started trusting and following her own instincts, that’s when things really took off."
Carpenter was a Disney darling, starring in Girl Meets World at age 13 and releasing four albums under the company's Hollywood Records label. After acting stints in Adventures in Babysitting and Tall Girl, she found her voice in music, going on to win the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance for "Espresso."