Sabrina Carpenter Took 5 Days to Respond After Madonna Reached Out and Asked Her to Do a Duet, Queen of Pop Reveals at 2026 VMAs: Watch

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Whoops! While Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter accepted the Best Collaboration award for their track "Bring Your Love" at the 2026 MTV VMAs, the Queen of Pop revealed the "Espresso" singer took nearly a week to respond to her inquiry about recording a song together.

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Madonna Calls Out Sabrina Carpenter

Source: cbs Madonna had to send Sabrina a DM after her team didn't respond quick enough.

"I would like to briefly say how this collaboration came about," Madonna, 68, spilled as they accepted their trophy. "Everybody who know me knows how impatient I am. And when five days passed and I still didn't get connected with Sabrina, and didn't hear back from her about whether she wanted to do a song with me..." The crowd audibly booed at the reveal, prompting Carpenter, 27, to start laughing.

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Madonna Sent Sabrina Carpenter a DM

Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter accept their award for Best Collaboration at the #VMAs. pic.twitter.com/D01siYOdAY — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 28, 2026 Source: @PopBase/x The women won Best Collaboration for 'Bring Your Love.'

"Five days," the mother-of-six emphasized. "So I DM'd her." "This is a true story," Madonna continued. "She answered me back, and I don't know, within weeks, we were in the studio together. It was fabulous."

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'I Respond Faster'

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Source: cbs Sabrina Carpenter said she responds to people 'faster' than her team does.

"My team is s------- themselves backstage," the Girl Meets World actress quipped in response. "My team replies, just so everybody knows. They do respond to people, but I respond faster," Carpenter noted. "So a direct line to me is always the best way to get in contact." The "House Tour" vocalist stunned in a sleeveless baby pink dress that featured a black floral overlay and matching fringe while Madonna rock a strapless black bodysuit with lace sleeves and fishnet tights.

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The Stars Performed Together at the Show

Source: cbs Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter performed 'Bring Your Love' to open the show.

Madonna acted as this year's show opener, with Carpenter joining her onstage for part of the performance to belt out their duet. Madonna was also accompanied by Charli XCX and actress Julia Garner, who is playing the "Express Yourself" singer in her upcoming biopic. It marked the first time since 2003 that Madonna performed at the show.

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Source: cbs Madonna was the most-nominated artist of the night.