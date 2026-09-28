Sabrina Carpenter Took 5 Days to Respond After Madonna Reached Out and Asked Her to Do a Duet, Queen of Pop Reveals at 2026 VMAs: Watch
Sept. 27 2026, Updated 9:29 p.m. ET
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While Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter accepted the Best Collaboration award for their track "Bring Your Love" at the 2026 MTV VMAs, the Queen of Pop revealed the "Espresso" singer took nearly a week to respond to her inquiry about recording a song together.
Madonna Calls Out Sabrina Carpenter
"I would like to briefly say how this collaboration came about," Madonna, 68, spilled as they accepted their trophy. "Everybody who know me knows how impatient I am. And when five days passed and I still didn't get connected with Sabrina, and didn't hear back from her about whether she wanted to do a song with me..."
The crowd audibly booed at the reveal, prompting Carpenter, 27, to start laughing.
Madonna Sent Sabrina Carpenter a DM
"Five days," the mother-of-six emphasized. "So I DM'd her."
"This is a true story," Madonna continued. "She answered me back, and I don't know, within weeks, we were in the studio together. It was fabulous."
'I Respond Faster'
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"My team is s------- themselves backstage," the Girl Meets World actress quipped in response.
"My team replies, just so everybody knows. They do respond to people, but I respond faster," Carpenter noted. "So a direct line to me is always the best way to get in contact."
The "House Tour" vocalist stunned in a sleeveless baby pink dress that featured a black floral overlay and matching fringe while Madonna rock a strapless black bodysuit with lace sleeves and fishnet tights.
The Stars Performed Together at the Show
Madonna acted as this year's show opener, with Carpenter joining her onstage for part of the performance to belt out their duet.
Madonna was also accompanied by Charli XCX and actress Julia Garner, who is playing the "Express Yourself" singer in her upcoming biopic.
It marked the first time since 2003 that Madonna performed at the show.
Madonna is the most-nominated artist of the night, with 13 nods in total.
She also took home Artist of the Year, in which she was up against Carpenter, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars and Morgan Wallen.
"I spent the last year and a half finding myself, believing in myself and really making the music that I wanted to make," Madonna shared while accepting the prestigious honor. "And, to me, that really is the definition of being an artist."