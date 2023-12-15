Madonna Brings Julia Garner On Stage for Her 'Vogue' Performance at NYC Concert After Biopic Drama
Two Madonna’s on one stage?
As OK! exclusively learned, Julia Garner, 29, joined Madonna, 65, as the special guest for her performance of "Vogue" at the concert in Brooklyn, N.Y., which took place on Thursday, December 14.
The two blonde beauties sat on stage together as they judged Madonna’s dancer’s moves and joined in on the fun. At one point, the pair even leaned over to get their behinds whipped by one performer.
Garner’s appearance came after she was supposed to play Madonna in her biopic before the project was reportedly dropped by Universal Pictures. Madonna is apparently still planning to make the movie — but she will be waiting until after her Celebration Tour concludes.
Since the news dropped that the biopic had been put on hold, Madonna has repeatedly teased the project alongside the actress.
Before bringing her onstage for fans at the Barclays Center, Madonna uploaded a picture of herself with Garner in May along with the caption, "B---- we're Madonna! 😂😂😂," seemingly hinting at the film.
Although it is unclear if Madonna will be starting the movie anytime soon, Garner’s recent appearance during the second show of the Celebration Tour’s U.S. leg has given fans hope it may be coming after all.
“Julia Garner is the surprise ‘Vogue’ judge alongside Madonna tonight at Barclays Center and I wish we could have had the movie with Julia playing her even more now,” one user penned on X, formerly known as Twitter, while another added, “Convincing myself that Madonna brought Julia Garner to the stage to get more funding for the biopic.”
“You can kinda see how Julia Garner won Madonna boot camp,” another person claimed.
Others tried to shut down supporters' desire for the film, saying, “There is no Biopic — it was canceled & she looks nothing like Madonna,” while another said, “Girl that biopic ain’t happening. It’s time to let go.”
- Madonna Teases Kanye West's New Flame Julia Fox Will Star In Her Biopic, Music Icon Reveals She & Actress 'Went To Dinner' To Discuss Her Movie
- Total Nightmare: Madonna's Diva Demands & Decisions For Upcoming Biopic Could Spell Disaster, She 'Can't Get Her Act Together,' Spills Source
- Expressing Herself? Madonna Tries To Relive Her Youth By Partying It Up In Fishnet Stockings
Despite the negativity, one user replied, “Shelved not canceled. It will happen.”
Additionally, fans fought about whether they think Garner is the right woman to play their favorite pop icon.
“Proving once again that she simply doesn’t exude the right energy to portray Madonna, at least in my mind…” one person said of Garner, while another agreed, writing, “She looks nothing like a young Madonna, but okay.”
One person rebutted, gushing, “Uncanny!!! Yes, she is the right cast.”
As OK! previously reported, during her opening show for the U.S. tour, on Wednesday, December 13, Madonna brought out her boyfriend, Josh Popper, as her “Vogue” guest.
Like Garner, Popper was a judge of the dancers’ impressive shimmy, shakes and twirls. While sitting next to one another, Madonna and Popper cozied up and even showed some PDA by kissing for the crowd.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
For the 1990’s hit, Madonna stepped out in a shiny silver fitted costume, while Popper was dressed in a black Diplomats Decide graphic T-shirt and jeans.