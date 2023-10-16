Saddle Up For Your Own 'Yellowstone' Adventure in the Heart of Texas at Fort Worth Stockyards!

Hollywood has come calling over the years, with the Stockyards becoming a hotspot location for shooting of TV and films, looking to take advantage of the real life wild west locales that the town offers. Taylor Sheridan's 'Yellowstone' prequel '1883', had The White Elephant Saloon on Exchange Alley double as '1883's' fictional Pearl's Dance Hall, and just up from there on Exchange Alley, Hookers Grill was the setting of Gamblers Den in another episode of the hit show, which also utilized the stockyards historic cattle pens for scenes featuring Sam Elliot's character. The Livestock Exchange Building was staged as a Mexican orphanage in the Netflix series 'Queen of the South', and the third season of Prison Break used the Swift Armour Meat Packing Plant for the shows Panamanium Federal Prison setting.

Discovering all these real life screen locations just became a lot easier for budding film and TV buffs with the 'Stars of the Stockyard ' ,a self guided tour that lets you follow in the footsteps of your favorite on-screen heroes and soak in the the full screen history of the Fort Worth Stockyards at your own leisure.

Film & TV shoots aren't the only chance you might have to catch a glimpse of Hollywood royalty in the stockyards, with many celebrities spotted out in the Fort Worth Stockyards soaking up the wild west atmosphere. The Jonas Brothers were recently photographed enjoying a visit to the Hotel Drover, 'Yellowstone' stars Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser along, with the show's creator Taylor Sheridan celebrated the Season 5 'Yellowstone' premiere party at Hotel Drover. Other A-listers spotted in town recently ,include Zoe Saldana and Harrison Ford, who also happen to be the stars of 'Lioness' and '1923', two other Taylor Sheridan created hit TV shows!