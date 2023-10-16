Saddle Up For Your Own 'Yellowstone' Adventure in the Heart of Texas at Fort Worth Stockyards!
In the heart of Texas, where the spirit of the Wild West still lingers, the historic Fort Worth's Stockyards are experiencing a true renaissance. Made famous by their rich cowboy heritage and that unmistakable aroma of barbecued ribs wafting through the air, the Stockyards have fast become a must-visit destination for tourists, and now for fans of the hit TV series 'Yellowstone.' Since the hit Kevin Costner led western family saga's explosive success, as well as it's prequel show'1888', the Stockyards are enjoying a huge resurgence in popularity, attracting visitors from all corners of the globe who are eager to step into the cowboy boots of the Dutton television family.
For decades, Fort Worth's Stockyards have been a living western time capsule, transporting visitors to the glory days of cattle drives, saloons, and rugged outlaws. The 'Yellowstone' effect, however, has brought a fresh wave of interest in the Stockyards, as fans of the show seek to immerse themselves in a real-life setting of the Dutton Ranch. This resurgence is breathing new life into the historic district, making it an even more thrilling and exciting destination for travelers.
Fort Worth Stockyards offer a range of attractions and experiences for visitors seeking their own 'Yellowstone' experience . Right in the centre of the infamous Exchange Alley, the stockyards host the worlds only longhorn cattle drive where twice daily you can watch real life cowboy wranglers march longhorn cattle up the famous stretch of Exchange Alley. Directly across on Exchange alley sits the Cowtown Coliseum ,a massive 3,418-seat arena that hosts weekly real life rodeos. The Coliseum was built back in 1908 and puts on a spectacle that gets the crowds cheering from the stalls as various bull riders display their impressive skills, and allow the crowds to embrace that classic wild west cowboy lifestyle for themselves, even if only for a day.
SAY HOWDY TO HOTEL DROVER
The Hotel Drover ,which opened in March 2021, is now the anchor of historic Mule Alley of The Stockyards, with the hotel's introduction to the area only invigorating the huge surge of tourism to the region . Hotel Drover is more of an urban oasis than simply a hotel and it perfectly captures the essence of the Old West, while still blending it with modern comfort and a style that takes inspiration from Fort Worth's rich cattle-driving history. As soon as you step foot into the Hotel Drover, you're immediately transported into the classic Wild West Era, with the rustic designed lobby that's adorned with Western art, vintage photographs, a two story lobby library complete with Texas inspired books ,and themed furnishings throughout the hotel, that embrace that western modern chic aesthetic that's having quite the resurgence today.
Each of the 200 guest rooms and suites at Hotel Drover are carefully designed to create the ambiance of the Old West. From leather accents to reclaimed wood, no two rooms at Hotel Drover are alike, with each offering a distinct design framed as either Texana, Frontier or Republic, and each with their own individual decor. Many rooms also feature private balconies that overlook the lively Stockyards, giving you a front-row seat to all the action happening below on Mule Alley.
A tasty highlight of Hotel Drover is the 97 West Kitchen and Bar, a dining experience that showcases the best of Texas cuisine. Guests can dine on a menu of locally sourced dishes and specialties that Texas is famous for, all prepared with a modern twist ,including iconic Texan dishes such as the classic Stockyard Style Ribs or the Broken Arrow Ranch Antelope ,if your tastebuds are feeling particularly adventurous. Step outside to the back of 97 West Kitchen and bar patio and you'll discover The Backyard, that overlooks the Chisholm Trail Creek which makes for an ideal el fresco dining spot for a hearty Texas meal or a refreshing cocktail. The Backyard is a bustling outside social space of the hotel where guests can relax around a fire pit, enjoy live music, or just unwind after a day exploring the Stockyards.
STAR SPOTTING AT THE STOCKYARDS
Hollywood has come calling over the years, with the Stockyards becoming a hotspot location for shooting of TV and films, looking to take advantage of the real life wild west locales that the town offers. Taylor Sheridan's 'Yellowstone' prequel '1883', had The White Elephant Saloon on Exchange Alley double as '1883's' fictional Pearl's Dance Hall, and just up from there on Exchange Alley, Hookers Grill was the setting of Gamblers Den in another episode of the hit show, which also utilized the stockyards historic cattle pens for scenes featuring Sam Elliot's character. The Livestock Exchange Building was staged as a Mexican orphanage in the Netflix series 'Queen of the South', and the third season of Prison Break used the Swift Armour Meat Packing Plant for the shows Panamanium Federal Prison setting.
Discovering all these real life screen locations just became a lot easier for budding film and TV buffs with the 'Stars of the Stockyard ' ,a self guided tour that lets you follow in the footsteps of your favorite on-screen heroes and soak in the the full screen history of the Fort Worth Stockyards at your own leisure.
Film & TV shoots aren't the only chance you might have to catch a glimpse of Hollywood royalty in the stockyards, with many celebrities spotted out in the Fort Worth Stockyards soaking up the wild west atmosphere. The Jonas Brothers were recently photographed enjoying a visit to the Hotel Drover, 'Yellowstone' stars Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser along, with the show's creator Taylor Sheridan celebrated the Season 5 'Yellowstone' premiere party at Hotel Drover. Other A-listers spotted in town recently ,include Zoe Saldana and Harrison Ford, who also happen to be the stars of 'Lioness' and '1923', two other Taylor Sheridan created hit TV shows!
DRINKIN' , DINE'N' & DANCIN'
The nightlife in the Stockyards is also quite the hotspot cluster for eating, drinking and getting your cowboy boots dancing. Between the infamous Mule Alley and Exchange Place, the bustling Stockyards streets now boast an array of spots to suit many tastes ,including Chef Tim Love's concept Paloma Suerte for tasty Mexican fare, Chef Marcus Paslay's Provender Hall, if you're looking for a delicious high-end Texan feast, or you can savor in some southern Texan comfort food at The Biscuit Bar, which promotes itself with the motto 'Everything is better on a biscuit' , which is a hard point to argue after trying one of the many various biscuit offerings on their menu.
A must stop visit on any Stockyards bar crawl is the famous Billy Bob's Texas, which holds the coveted title as the world's biggest Honky Tonk! At a whopping 127,000 square feet, Billy Bob's can accommodate up to 6,000 people and hosts live entertainment every night, often with the biggest names in country music taking the stage at this iconic venue ,which has been named 'Country Music Club of the Year' 12 times! So if you're hoping to catch a glimpse of some real life boot-scootin' cowboys or cowgirls, stopping by Billy Bob's, should be a priority on anyone's Stockyards bucket list.
As the 'Yellowstone' craze continues to enthrall audiences around the world, Fort Worth's Stockyards has quickly become the perfect destination for those seeking an authentic Western experience, just like the one that keeps them glued to their TV screen for every episode of Yellowstone' and '1888'. With its rich history and newfound celebrity status, the Stockyards offers a unique experience of cowboy culture, entertainment, and adventure that will transport you into making your 'Yellowstone' life dreams a reality.