Sage Lodge Is More Than Just a Destination — Inside Montana's One of a Kind Resort! Sage Lodge, located in Montana, is perfect to visit any time of year.

If you're looking to explore the Wild West, then Sage Lodge, located in Pray, Montana, is the perfect place to visit — at any time of the year!

"Sage Lodge seamlessly blends luxury with the rugged beauty of Montana, offering an immersive experience on over 1,200 acres of breathtaking wilderness along the Yellowstone River. Recognized with the MICHELIN 3 Keys by MICHELIN Guide 2024 distinction, the lodge provides unparalleled hospitality with thoughtfully designed accommodations, world-class dining, a full-service spa, and an extensive lineup of outdoor adventures. Whether guests seek relaxation or an adventurous escape, Sage Lodge delivers a quintessential Montana getaway with year-round activities and stunning natural surroundings," Sage Lodge's General Manager Jon Martin exclusively tells OK!.

He adds, "Sage Lodge is more than just a destination — it’s an experience. Guests can explore the great outdoors with fly-fishing, hiking, guided Yellowstone tours, and seasonal adventures like gold panning and cross-country skiing. After a day of exploration, unwind in the outdoor hot tub overlooking Emigrant Peak, indulge in a spa treatment, or savor locally inspired cuisine at one of the lodge’s two restaurants. With luxurious amenities and a deep connection to nature, it’s the perfect retreat for travelers seeking both adventure and rejuvenation."

From world-class fly fishing to culinary classes, the lodge — located on the banks of the Yellowstone River and just 35 minutes north of Yellowstone National Park — has something for everyone. From outdoor adventures — visiting the park, horseback riding, biking, whitewater river rafting and more — to enjoying the spa at the hotel, the visit will be filled with tons of new memories.

There's high-end dining at The Grill, relaxed Montana-inspired fare at the Fireside Room and hands-on cooking and pastry classes, in addition to gold panning, 3D archery, Junior Rangers program and special holiday festivities.

Even better: Sage Lodge is "continuously evolving" to enhance the guest experience.

"In 2025, the lodge introduced expanded culinary programming, including themed cooking and pastry classes, wine and beer tastings, and hands-on workshops. Wellness offerings are also expanding, with new spa activations such as salve making, tactical meditation, and CBD wellness experiences. Additionally, new outdoor adventures, including the Montana Naturalist Tracking Experience and 3D archery, will provide even more ways to connect with nature," Martin says.

He concludes, "Sage Lodge is a place where adventure and relaxation meet, offering a truly one of a kind Montana experience. Whether you're exploring the greater Yellowstone region, enjoying a world-class meal, or unwinding at the spa, every moment here is designed to be unforgettable. With new programming and activities continuing to roll out, there’s never been a better time to plan your visit."