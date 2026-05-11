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SailGP Welcomed Ryan Reynolds for a High-Speed Sail Aboard the Australian F50: Photos

sailgp welcomed ryan reynolds for a high speed sail aboard the australian f
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May 11 2026, Published 1:56 a.m. ET

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Ahead of racing, Ryan Reynolds joined the Bonds Flying Roos team on the water for a high-speed sail aboard the Australian F50, experiencing firsthand the adrenaline and precision of SailGP competition. As co-owner of the team, Reynolds spent time with the athlete crew throughout the weekend while supporting Australia’s campaign in Bermuda.

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sailgp welcomed ryan reynolds for a high speed sail aboard the australian f
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“The most insane thing I’ve ever experienced,” Reynolds said after flying across the Great Sound at speeds of almost 90 km/h. “It was crazy. The world needs to know more about this - it's really nuts.”

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sailgp welcomed ryan reynolds for a high speed sail aboard the australian f
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Last season, Reynolds, along with actor Hugh Jackman and three-time SailGP champion Tom Slingsby brought together Hollywood star power and elite sporting pedigree to purchase the Bonds Flying Roos and lead Australia’s next chapter in the Rolex SailGP Championship.

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sailgp welcomed ryan reynolds for a high speed sail aboard the australian f
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The event marked the fifth stop in the 2026 season for the Rolex SailGP Championship – an annual global championship in iconic cities around the world, with international teams battling it out in identical 50-foot foiling catamarans, racing faster than wind speeds at over 60 miles per hour. Thousands of fans packed the waterfront on the Great Sound over the course of the weekend, making for an electric atmosphere in Bermuda.

The next stop of the Rolex SailGP Championship will be the Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix from May 30-31 on the Hudson. Tickets remain available and are selling fast at SailGP.com/NewYork.

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