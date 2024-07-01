Home > News NEWS Sakura Tamaru Brings Her A-Game to Lash Work Source: Sakura Tamaru

Sakura Tamaru moved to New York City in 2016 to chase her dream of making it in the fashion universe. She soon sensed, meanwhile, that the beauty business was where she belonged since it allowed her to fully express her creative vision and exacting attention to detail. Sakura took the risk a few years ago, aiming for the cutthroat field of lash artistry. In 2022, Sakura made the decision to push herself and compete in lash contests, which has showcased her extraordinary talent and commitment. Her triumph in these virtual contests, which took place in a number of international locations, including New York, Miami, London, Brazil, Australia, the Netherlands, and Estonia, cemented her position as the most awarded lash artist in the country.

Article continues below advertisement

As proof of her dedication to her craft, Sakura has received many accolades in the competitive lash industry. She won an astounding 17 lash competitions within a single year. Each of these competitions was highly demanding, allowing participants to showcase many skills, including volume lashes, classic lashes, and creative lash design. Sakura was judged on precision and technique, along with symmetry and aesthetic appeal. Her ability to excel across each category highlighted for judges and clients that her skills are second to none. Sakura's "Omakase lash" service is what makes her stand out in the lash market. Sakura's approach to lash artistry is highly individualized, drawing inspiration from the Japanese culinary tradition of "omakase," where the chef customizes the dish depending on the diner's tastes and the freshest ingredients. She carefully evaluates the lash health and styling preferences of each client, designing a custom treatment that accentuates their inherent beauty while improving the durability of their lashes. Her dedication to quality and uniqueness has won over her devoted clientele, and they have faith in her to provide beautiful, long-lasting results.

Her path is also influenced by her family's support and personal background. At the young age of three, she started her artistic adventure and studied ballet until she was eighteen. She gained a great sense of elegance and accuracy from this early practice, which is evident in her current lash artistry. When she decided to make the big journey to New York, her family, which included her grandpa, an English-to-Japanese interpreter, provided steadfast support, both materially and emotionally. Sakura's success may be credited to both her technical skill and her profound grasp of the significance of lash health. In contrast to many in the field who just prioritize appearance, Sakura makes sure that her procedures support her customers' lashes' long-term health. She has distinguished herself and made her practice sustainable with her all-encompassing approach.

Sakura is also lucky enough to pursue her dreams with the support of her family. Her grandpa was a seasoned interpreter who translated from English to Japanese and was very important to her growth. Sakura learned a lot about the importance of cultural exchanges through her grandfather. She has used what she has learned from her grandfather to help further her success in New York. In the future, Sakura has grandiose intentions to take her "Omakase lash" service nationwide. She sees a blend of new methods, premium Japanese beauty products, and distinctive designs influenced by New York's dynamic energy. Her goal in expanding her business is to reach a wider audience and spread her message of customized, health-conscious beauty.