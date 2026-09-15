'I Will Love You Forever': Sally Field Welcomes Reba McEntire on Stage in Emotional Tribute for 'Steel Magnolias' Costar Dolly Parton at 2026 Emmys
Sept. 15 2026, Updated 12:13 a.m. ET
Sally Field is making sure Dolly Parton's memory lives on.
The actress, 79, paid emotional tribute to her late Steel Magnolias costar during the 2026 Emmy Awards on Monday, September 14, following Parton’s death at age 80 last month.
"If there are truly angels on earth, we just lost one," Field said while remembering Parton on stage at the annual awards show.
'I Never Stopped Loving Her'
Field went on to reflect on her experience working alongside the country music legend in the beloved 1989 film.
"It was my great fortune to work with Dolly on a film called Steel Magnolias," she continued. "I never stopped loving her, even though we lived far apart."
The Oscar winner remembered Parton as "genuine, humble and supportive, adding that the singer had "a blistering sense of humor" on top of being a country music icon and a fan-favorite actress.
"I couldn’t see then what a giant Dolly was — not as an artist, but as a human," Field went on, praising the "Jolene" singer's humanitarian work, particularly in her home state of Tennessee.
“God bless you, Dolly Parton, my friend. I am not the only one on this earth who will love you forever and ever," the Remarkably Bright Creatures star concluded before welcoming Reba McEntire on stage to sing Parton's 1983 song "Appalachian Memories" in her honor.
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Parton died at age 80 on August 25 after a brief cancer battle, prompting an outpouring of tributes from Hollywood and the music world.
Field and Parton famously starred together in Steel Magnolias, with Parton portraying Truvy Jones and Field playing M'Lynn Eatenton.
Sally Field Makes Emmys History
The emotional moment comes as Field celebrates a major night of her own at the 2026 Emmys.
The actress took home the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her role as Tova Sullivan in Remarkably Bright Creatures. Field made history as the oldest woman to win the award.
Monday night's awards show marked Field's first public outing since Parton's death.
Field took to Instagram in the wake of Parton's passing with a sorrowful tribute, writing, "If there are truly angels on earth, then we have just lost one. Dolly Parton. There will never be another. I adored her with all my heart and will always cherish our time together. Forever. Rest in peace beautiful Dolly."