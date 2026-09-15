NEWS 'I Will Love You Forever': Sally Field Welcomes Reba McEntire on Stage in Emotional Tribute for 'Steel Magnolias' Costar Dolly Parton at 2026 Emmys Source: AP; MEGA Dolly Parton's dear friends honored her memory at the 2026 Emmy Awards just weeks after her death. Rebecca Friedman Sept. 15 2026, Updated 12:13 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Sally Field is making sure Dolly Parton's memory lives on. The actress, 79, paid emotional tribute to her late Steel Magnolias costar during the 2026 Emmy Awards on Monday, September 14, following Parton’s death at age 80 last month. "If there are truly angels on earth, we just lost one," Field said while remembering Parton on stage at the annual awards show.

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'I Never Stopped Loving Her'

Source: MEGA Sally Field 'never stopped loving' Dolly Parton despite living far apart.

Field went on to reflect on her experience working alongside the country music legend in the beloved 1989 film. "It was my great fortune to work with Dolly on a film called Steel Magnolias," she continued. "I never stopped loving her, even though we lived far apart." The Oscar winner remembered Parton as "genuine, humble and supportive, adding that the singer had "a blistering sense of humor" on top of being a country music icon and a fan-favorite actress.

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Source: MEGA Dolly Parton died at age 80 on August 25 after a brief cancer battle.

"I couldn’t see then what a giant Dolly was — not as an artist, but as a human," Field went on, praising the "Jolene" singer's humanitarian work, particularly in her home state of Tennessee. “God bless you, Dolly Parton, my friend. I am not the only one on this earth who will love you forever and ever," the Remarkably Bright Creatures star concluded before welcoming Reba McEntire on stage to sing Parton's 1983 song "Appalachian Memories" in her honor.

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Source: AP Reba McEntire sang Dolly Parton's 1983 song 'Appalachian Memories' in her honor at the 2026 Emmy Awards..

Parton died at age 80 on August 25 after a brief cancer battle, prompting an outpouring of tributes from Hollywood and the music world. Field and Parton famously starred together in Steel Magnolias, with Parton portraying Truvy Jones and Field playing M'Lynn Eatenton.

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Sally Field Makes Emmys History

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The emotional moment comes as Field celebrates a major night of her own at the 2026 Emmys. The actress took home the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her role as Tova Sullivan in Remarkably Bright Creatures. Field made history as the oldest woman to win the award.

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Source: MEGA Dolly Parton's Hollywood pals honored her legacy at the 2026 Emmy Awards.